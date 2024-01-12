Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
world

Turkish police arrest 70 suspects with ties to Islamic State group in raids across the country

0 Comments
ISTANBUL

Turkish police detained 70 suspects with ties to the militant Islamic State group in raids this week across the country, Turkey's interior minister said Thursday.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on social media that large amounts of money, digital material and receipts for hawala banking transactions were also discovered in the raids. Hawala is an informal money transfer system that is traditionally used in some parts of the Muslim world.

A video accompanying Yerlikaya’s post showed vehicles sweeping out of police stations and armed officers in military gear raiding addresses, followed by searches and arrests.

In late December, Turkish security forces detained 32 suspected IS militants that the state-run Anadolu news agency said were allegedly planning attacks on synagogues, churches and the Iraqi Embassy. A week earlier, police rounded up 304 suspected IS militants in simultaneous raids across Turkey in what appeared to be a security sweep leading up to the New Year festivities.

The Islamic State group has carried out a string of deadly attacks in Turkey over the last decade, including a shooting at an Istanbul night club on Jan. 1, 2017, that killed 39 people during New Year celebrations and the bombing of a peace march in Ankara in October 2015 that killed some 105 people.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kyushu Railway History Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How To Start Winter Bonsai in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Best 7 Destinations In Japan’s Least Popular Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo’s Top 10 Offbeat Museums

Savvy Tokyo

Izumi Crane Observation Center

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

19 Freshly Awarded Michelin Stars Lighting Up Tokyo’s Dining Scene

Savvy Tokyo

Nagasaki Nomozaki Dinosaur Park

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

Renewing Your Visa In-person and Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake: How to Help

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Yufu

GaijinPot Travel