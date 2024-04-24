 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

21 dead, 23 missing after boat capsizes off Djibouti coast

0 Comments
NAIROBI

Twenty one migrants died and another 23 are missing after a boat carrying 77 people capsized off the coast of Djibouti, the second such incident in two weeks, the United Nations migration agency said on Tuesday.

The boat's occupants included children, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a post on social media platform X.

Tens of thousands of migrants from the Horn of Africa, especially from Ethiopia and Somalia, leave the continent through Djibouti, aiming to reach Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations to find work, according to IOM.

Many fail, and thousands are stranded in Yemen where they live in harsh conditions, IOM says. Drownings are common in the waters off Djibouti as the migrants make their journeys.

Tanja Pacifico, the head of its Djiboutian office, said Tuesday's death toll had risen from an earlier figure of 16 IOM had given.

Another 33 people were rescued from the water, she said, adding that they and all the dead were Ethiopians.

"What is exceptional is that is we had another shipwreck with 38 Ethiopian nationals just less than two weeks ago," Pacifico told Reuters by phone.

At least 38 people, including children, died in that shipwreck off the Djibouti coast.

She said Tuesday's capsized boat was sailing to Djibouti from Yemen.

"These numbers have been increasing over the past few months," Pacifico said.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Have you tried Japanese facial sheet masks? Check out our most recommended products and ingredients!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Old Kurayoshi Line

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Azalea Gardens In and Around Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Common Bugs in Japan and How to Get Rid of Them

GaijinPot Blog

Trending In Tokyo: TikTok Made Me Go

Savvy Tokyo

Utsubuki Park

GaijinPot Travel

Kannabe Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

Italian Jewelry Brand FOPE Opens a Flagship Store in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 22 – 28, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

My Experience with NordVPN in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kawagoe

GaijinPot Blog

Aburayama

GaijinPot Travel

What’s It Like Living in East Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog