Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk

3 Comments
By MATT O'BRIEN
SAN FRANCISCO

Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, including reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and other publications.

The company hasn't explained why it took down the accounts and made their profiles and past tweets disappear.

The sudden suspension of news reporters followed Musk’s decision Wednesday to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data.

Twitter also on Wednesday changed its rules to prohibit the sharing of another person’s current location without their consent.

Several of the reporters suspended Thursday night had been writing about that new policy and Musk's rationale for imposing it, which involved his allegations about a stalking incident that affected his family on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

“Same doxxing rules apply to ‘journalists’ as to everyone else," Musk tweeted Thursday.

“Doxxing” refers to disclosing online someone’s identity, address, or other personal details.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anything negative about Musk is “world” news.

Anything positive is “tech” news.

Anything inconvenient is not covered at all. “That’s old news! Everyone knows thaaaat”.

he is doing a wonderful job with Twitter.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Several of the reporters suspended Thursday night had been writing about that new policy and Musk's rationale for imposing it, which involved his allegations about a stalking incident that affected his family on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

That is one way to deal with stalking, harassment or doxxing online. Buy the company.

Too bad that is not an option to the many other people who have suffered from this who were not tech oligarchs who got their leg up by being a heir to an African blood emerald mine.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Behaving like a dictator! Explains his love for Trump and Putin!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Private company. Don’t like it build your own, right?

I thought they were all gonna leave and make an account on Mastodon anyway? Bwaahaha

1 ( +1 / -0 )

