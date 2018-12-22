Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Drones were first sighted hovering around Britain's second-busiest air hub on Wednesday, grinding the runway to a standstill and causing chaos Photo: AFP
world

Two arrested over London airport drone disruption: police

By Ben Stansall
LONDON

Two people have been arrested in connection with the "criminal use of drones" at London Gatwick Airport, police said Saturday, after three days of disruption in which and tens of thousands of people missed their flights.

"As part of our ongoing investigations into the criminal use of drones which has severely disrupted flights in and out of Gatwick Airport, Sussex Police made two arrests just after 10 p.m. on December 21", the force's Superintendent James Collis said.

Drones were first sighted hovering around Britain's second-busiest air hub on Wednesday, grinding the runway to a standstill and causing chaos for more than 120,000 people in the run-up to Christmas.

A statement released on Sussex Police force's website said the probe was ongoing, and officers were using "a range of tactics" to "build resilience to detect and mitigate further incursions from drones".

"We continue to urge the public, passengers and the wider community around Gatwick to be vigilant and support us by contacting us immediately if they believe they have any information that can help us in bringing those responsible to justice," the statement added.

"Every line of inquiry will remain open to us until we are confident that we have mitigated further threats to the safety of passengers."

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

