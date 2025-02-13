Two British nationals in custody in Iran on 'security charges', state media reports

Two British nationals, a man and a woman, are in custody in Iran's southeastern city of Kerman on security-related charges, state media reported on Thursday.

Iran's official news agency published blurred images of the two meeting with the British ambassador but did not identify them. It was not clear when they were detained.

British officials have not yet commented on the matter.

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners in recent years, mostly on espionage and security-related charges.

Rights groups and some Western countries have accused the Islamic Republic of trying to win concessions from other countries through arrests on security charges that may have been trumped up. Tehran denies arresting people for political reasons.

