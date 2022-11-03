Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Candies made of marijuana are seen at a medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
world

Two Canadians arrested for handing out cannabis Halloween candy

OTTAWA

Two Canadians have been arrested in Manitoba for handing out cannabis candy on Halloween, while a child in a similar incident in Vancouver ended up in hospital, police said.

The two adults, a 63-year-old man and 53-year-old woman, allegedly gave gummy candies laced with THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis, to more than a dozen trick-or-treaters ranging in age from six to 16, Winnipeg, Manitoba, police said Wednesday.

Cannabis edibles -- and pot -- may be purchased legally from licensed distributors in Canada for recreational use, but only for adults.

"I'm upset that it happened, as a parent," Winnipeg Police Constable Dani McKinnon told a news conference. "As a police officer, unfortunately, I'm not surprised."

"Please check your candy bags," she urged.

The Winnipeg pair face 13 counts each of distributing cannabis to minors, distributing illegal cannabis, causing bodily harm and administering a noxious substance intended to endanger a life.

In a suburb of Vancouver, meanwhile, an 11-year-old child was taken to hospital on Monday after unwittingly eating Halloween candy containing THC and becoming ill.

Police in that case were not able to identify which household the candy may have come from.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

