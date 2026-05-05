Two dead as car plows into crowd in Germany's Leipzig

Members of the emergency services work at the scene where several people were injured during an incident involving a car in the city centre in Leipzig, eastern Germany

By Pierrick YVON

A car plowed into a crowd in the historic center of the eastern German city of Leipzig on Monday, killing at least two people and injuring several others, authorities said.

The driver, a 33-year-old German man, was arrested at the scene and officials said his motivation was unclear.

Germany has been shaken by a series of car-ramming attacks in recent years, including one targeting a Christmas market in 2024 in Magdeburg, and also in Berlin and Munich.

In the latest incident in Leipzig, a car careered from a major square in the old town down a busy pedestrian zone.

Michael Kretschmer -- the leader of Saxony state, where Leipzig is located -- said two people were killed, adding that the incident "shakes me to the core".

"We will do everything in our power to investigate it quickly and fully," he said. "The rule of law will act with all due rigour."

While officials did not draw firm conclusions on his motive, several described the incident as an "Amokfahrt" -- a German term suggesting a rampage driven by some kind of madness.

This kind of act was "often associated with psychological instability," said Armin Schuster, the interior minister in the Saxony state government, but added it would be up to police and prosecutors to determine if that was the case here.

Police and the fire service also said two people were killed.

At least two people were seriously injured and about 20 others were more lightly hurt, according to the fire service.

Police said the car plowed into people on Grimmaische street, a major pedestrian zone in the old town lined with shops and historic buildings.

The driver stopped of his own accord, they added.

TV pictures showed a white vehicle with a badly damaged windshield and hood, and the street cordoned off and surrounded by emergency vehicles.

Police deployed in large numbers in the city, which has a population of around 600,000, along with firefighters, emergency medical personnel and two helicopters.

Authorities said the driver was being investigated on suspicion of offences including murder and attempted murder.

He was believed to have acted alone, police said, and there was no ongoing danger in the city.

Leipzig appeared to be coming back to life quickly, with people sitting at outside tables a short distance from where the incident happened, an AFP correspondent at the scene said.

© 2026 AFP