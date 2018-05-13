Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Firefighters vehicles block Saint Augustin street in Paris centre after a knife attack in Paris on May 12, 2018 Photo: AFP
world

Two dead in Paris attack, including knifeman: security sources

0 Comments
By Thomas SAMSON
PARIS

One person was killed and four injured Saturday night in central Paris by a man armed with a knife, who was shot dead by police, security sources said.

The attack took place near the city's main opera house in an area full of bars, restaurants and theatres which were brimming on a weekend night.

The man attacked five people with a knife, one of whom died, police said. Two were in serious condition and all the victims are in hospital.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb hailed in a tweet the "sang-froid and reaction of the police who neutralised the attacker."

Police said the attacker's motives were still unknown.

A string of jihadist attacks have claimed the lives of over 245 people around France in the past three years.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Winging It: 5 Keys to Navigating Your First Job Interview in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Food & Drink

Vegan Recipe: Plain And Beetroot White Miso Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

Temples

Nanzo-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For If You’re On A Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Shrines

Hokkaido Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain