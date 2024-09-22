 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Two dead, three hurt after a shooting in downtown Minneapolis

0 Comments
MINNEAPOLIS

Two people died and two teenage girls were among three others injured early Saturday during a shooting in downtown Minneapolis.

Police received a call about shots being fired just before 2 a.m. Saturday. Arriving officers found five people injured — two men ages 20 and 21, two girls ages 16 and 17 and a 21-year-old woman.

The two men died at a hospital. Police said the injuries to the others are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say a fight between groups of people led to the shooting. One person was arrested on suspicion of inciting a riot.

Police will increase patrols downtown in partnership with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Metro Transit Police and a community group, Assistant Police Chief Katie Blackwell said, according to WCCO-TV.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

10 Autumn Art Events in Tokyo You’ll Want To Visit

Savvy Tokyo

Explore Tokyo Coding Club’s Fall Classes for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Better Train Etiquette in Japan: Tips for Tourists to Ride Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

A Savvy Guide to the Nightlife in Tokyo for Women

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Otaru Canal Cruise

GaijinPot Travel

A Guide to Japanese Bakeries

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Enter The Niseko Family Fun Contest and Win Delicious Treats and More From Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Okuma Kabuto Festival

GaijinPot Travel

A Checklist For Quitting Your Job In Japan

GaijinPot Blog