Police officers gather after two armed men entering a bank were killed in a shootout with police in Saanich
Police officers gather after two armed men entering a bank were killed in a shootout with police in Saanich, British Columbia, Canada, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters/KEVIN LIGHT
world

Two gunmen killed, six officers wounded in shootout at Canadian bank

By Kevin Light
SAANICH, British Columbia

Canadian police shot dead two men and six officers were wounded during a gunfight at a bank in British Columbia on Tuesday, and nearby homes were evacuated after the discovery of a possible explosive device, police said.

Emergency response team members arrived on the scene at the Bank of Montreal in Saanich, on Vancouver Island, near the border with the U.S. state of Washington, around 11 a.m., law enforcement said.

"This remains an ongoing police incident with a heavy police presence in the area," Saanich police said on their website.

"Homes and businesses in close proximity to the scene of the incident have been evacuated due to the presence of a potential explosive device in a vehicle associated to the suspects."

Later, police said they were lifting a shelter-in-place order but that the block near the bank remained closed over the potential bomb.

The suspects were "heavily armed" and initial reports suggested they wore body armor, Saanich police chief Dean Duthie told a news conference.

Six officers were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, some of whom would soon be released but others "sustained very serious injuries and have been taken into surgery," Duthie said.

Video posted on social media showed police officers and a police dog in pursuit on foot with the sound of gunshots blazing. Police have asked any witnesses to submit video evidence, CBC News reported.

"From what I know about that chaotic, tragic, dynamic, violent scene, the fact that no citizens were injured in any way is truly amazing," Duthie said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter he was "shocked and saddened" by the violence.

"I'm keeping the police officers who were injured in today's shooting - and their colleagues who also rushed towards danger to keep people safe - in my thoughts," Trudeau said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

"America's fault" in 3....2....1...

2

Where do you think the guns came from? America's legal gun market is the original source for illegal Canadian guns.

0

Trying to say America has no blame in this is like the proponents of the war on drugs, that pretend the cartel problems in south america and mexico aren't a direct result of their actions.

-1

I blame Hollywood movies and video games.

0

I blame guns!

0

