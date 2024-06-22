 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

2 killed, 7 wounded in Arkansas supermarket shooting

0 Comments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark

Two people were killed and seven others, including a law enforcement officer, were wounded in a shooting at a supermarket in Arkansas on Friday, Arkansas State Police said.

The shooting occurred at the Mad Butcher grocery in Fordyce, a town of 3,200 people about 70 miles (112 km) south of Little Rock.

"The shooter was critically injured after being shot by law enforcement and has been taken into custody," state police said in a news release. Police said they included the alleged shooter in the total of seven wounded.

Dallas County Sheriff Mike Knoedl said the incident was "contained," KTHV television reported. The wounded law enforcement officer was expected to survive, KATV said, citing state police.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on social media platform X that she was briefed on the incident.

"I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives. My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this horrific incident," she said.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Learn

Making Reservations in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Shirogane Blue Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Unkai Terrace

GaijinPot Travel

10 Side Jobs for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Hokuryu Sunflower Village

GaijinPot Travel

Kimono Rental in Tokyo: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

100 Yen Shop Summer Must-Haves for Cooling Down

Savvy Tokyo

Government Benefits for Having Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Decks Tokyo Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Is June the Worst Month in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Sapporo TV Tower

GaijinPot Travel