Two ships report coming under attack in Red Sea off Yemen

CAIRO

Two crude oil tanker ships reported coming under attack in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday, although neither reported damage, maritime security agencies said.

The attempted assaults on those vessels, identified as the Liberia-flagged Delta Atlantica and the Panama-flagged On Phoenix, bear hallmarks of Iran-aligned Houthi militant attacks on international cargo shipping in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Houthis have not claimed responsibility. The vessels and crew in both incidents were safe and proceeding to their next ports of call.

Since November, the Houthi campaign has sunk two ships and killed at least three sailors. It has persisted despite U.S. and British strikes on equipment and launch sites in Yemen.

Three senior Iranian officials on Tuesday told Reuters that only a ceasefire deal in Gaza stemming from hoped-for talks this week would hold Iran back from direct retaliation against Israel for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on its soil.

With an increased risk of a broader Middle East war after the killings of Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, Iran has been involved in intense dialogue with Western countries and the U.S. in recent days on ways to calibrate retaliation, sources told Reuters.

The Red Sea and Gulf of Aden Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) identified the Delta Atlantica and the On Phoenix as ships targeted in attacks on Tuesday.

The captain of the ship identified as the Delta Atlantica reported three incidents, including two approaches by drone boats, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency and British maritime security firm Ambrey and JIMC.

Delta Tankers confirmed reports that Delta Atlantica and her crew were safe. Managers for the On Phoenix did not immediately comment.

The threat of Houthi attacks has forced many ships that take the Suez Canal between Asia and Europe to reroute around Africa. This drives up transportation costs, delays goods and increases pollution from ships.

