Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Military personnel and civilians stretcher away a soldier after the bombs in Jolo Photo: AFP
world

Two suicide attackers carry out Philippine bombings

0 Comments
By Nickee BUTLANGAN
MANILA

Two suicide attackers carried out a double bombing in the southern Philippines that killed 14 people and wounded scores, the army chief said Tuesday, as he called for martial law to be imposed.

Monday's attacks -- the country's deadliest this year -- happened on Jolo island in Muslim-majority Sulu province where government-backed security forces have long been fighting the Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf militant group.

The first blast -- initially thought to have been an improvised explosive device attached to a motorbike -- was followed an hour later by a suicide bomber detonating her explosives.

Eight members of the security forces and six civilians were killed in the apparently coordinated blasts.

Among the 75 wounded were 48 civilians, 21 soldiers and six police.

Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana said witness testimony and CCTV footage showed the first bomb had been detonated by a suicide attacker.

"It has been validated," Sobejana told reporters.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but Lieutenant Colonel Ronaldo Mateo said Monday that Abu Sayyaf was "most probably" behind the bombing.

Sobejana said martial law should be imposed "to bring back normality and for us to really control the movement of people".

Listed by the United States as a terrorist organization, Abu Sayyaf is a loose network of Islamic militants blamed for the Philippines' worst terror attacks as well as kidnappings of foreign tourists and Christian missionaries.

Monday's explosions happened near a Catholic cathedral in Jolo where two suicide bombers blew themselves up in January 2019 killing 21 people. It was blamed on a group linked to Abu Sayyaf.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Dealing With Mosquitoes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: August 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Outdoors

Lake Inawashiro

GaijinPot Travel

Outdoors

Lake Chuzenji

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Understanding Your Japanese TV Remote Control

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #94: Turn Your AC ON, Japan Is Melting With Record High Temperatures

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s Re-entry Bans for Foreign Residents to be Lifted in September

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

A Break From Argentine Tango

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sunny Maid Service, A Tailored Housekeeping Service

Savvy Tokyo