Chicago police work the scene where two high school students were shot and killed just blocks from Millennium Park, in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
world

Two teenage boys shot and killed leaving Chicago school

CHICAGO

Two teenage boys were shot and killed Friday afternoon while they were leaving school, authorities said.

The boys, ages 16 and 17, were among a group of students walking out of the Innovations High School around 12:25 p.m. when they were shot, Chicago police said.

Masked suspects got out of two vehicles and fired shots at the group, police said. The boys died at a hospital.

No immediate arrests were made.

“Wherever the tragedy like this strikes in the city, it’s heartbreaking for families and everybody affected by the tragedy, no matter where it happens,” Deputy Chicago Police Chief Jon Hein said at the scene.

Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a statement lamenting the shooting.

“I extend my deepest condolences to their families and the Innovations High School community as they grapple with unimaginable pain and trauma caused by this senseless act of violence,” the statement said.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

