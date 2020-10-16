Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ekachai Hongkangwan, pictured here, said he had also been charged under the rarely-used law Photo: AFP/File
world

Two Thai protesters arrested for 'violence against queen'

By Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
BANGKOK

Thai police arrested two activists Friday under a rarely-used law banning violence against the queen, after thousands of pro-democracy protesters defied an emergency decree to rally on the streets of Bangkok.

The kingdom's political elite has been jolted by a youth-led movement demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha and issuing a once-taboo call for reforms of Thailand's powerful monarchy.

Ekachai Hongkangwan and Bunkueanun Paothong were among activists who crowded around a royal motorcade carrying Queen Suthida on Wednesday during a large demonstration near the capital's government house.

Bunkueanun said during a Friday morning Facebook broadcast that he was surrendering himself to police.

"I am accused of trying to harm the queen," he said. "I am innocent. That was not my intention."

Ekachai told AFP by phone he had also been charged and police later confirmed he was in their custody.

Both men could face life prison under a law that has not been used for decades and punishes any "act of violence against the queen or her liberty".

It is the first time such a serious charge has been levelled against pro-democracy activists, many of whom have already been hit with lesser charges including sedition and breaking coronavirus rules on gatherings.

Their movement's demands include the abolition of a strict royal defamation law -- which shields the monarchy from criticism -- and for the royal family to stay out of politics.

Many have vowed to return to the streets on Friday evening, a day after 10,000 people rallied late into the night in central Bangkok.

The protesters had defied a Thursday emergency decree banning gatherings of more than four people to demand the release of around two dozen arrested activists.

Confronting police, they chanted "Free our friends!" and "Prayut get out!", displaying a three-fingered salute adopted from the "Hunger Games" movies as a symbol of the burgeoning movement.

Among the top activists arrested on Thursday was Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul, whose detention was live-streamed on Facebook.

Anon Numpa, another leading activist, said he was forcibly taken by helicopter to Chiang Mai in northern Thailand.

His lawyer Krisadang Nutcharut told AFP that Anon had been refused bail and was being held in Chiang Mai prison.

"Keep on fighting! My freedom is a very small issue compared to the entire struggle for democracy," Anon posted on Facebook late Thursday.

Thailand's modern political history is dotted with periods of violent civil unrest and more than a dozen military coups, the most recent of which brought current premier Prayut to power in 2014.

Bangkok-based analyst Thitinan Pongsudhirak said the protest movement could heighten the chances of Thailand facing yet another military takeover.

"This endgame for Thailand's future has been building up for years, and it is finally here and now," he said. "A brutal dispersal of the protest may take place."

