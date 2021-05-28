Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pro-democracy activist Figo Chan (C) gestures as he walks to a Hong Kong Correctional Services van before being driven to the District Court Photo: AFP
world

Tycoon Jimmy Lai, 7 others handed new jail terms over Hong Kong protests

7 Comments
HONG KONG

Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was among eight democracy activists handed new prison sentences on Friday for attending protests on the 70th anniversary of the founding of communist China that were followed by a sweeping crackdown.

Lai, who is already behind bars for taking part in earlier protests, must now serve a total of 20 months after pleading guilty to organizing and participating in an unlawful assembly on 1 October 2019.

Seven other leading activists, including 25-year-old youth campaigner Figo Chan, as well as former lawmakers Lee Cheuk-yan and Leung Kwok-hung, were also given new jail sentences.

The new sentences are the latest in a relentless and successful campaign by China to smother dissent and dismantle Hong Kong's democracy movement.

Hong Kong was convulsed by months of huge and often violent pro-democracy protests in 2019 in the most serious challenge to Beijing's rule since the city's 1997 handover.

The clashes with police on China's National Day were some of the worst of that period.

It was a vivid and embarrassing illustration of how huge swathes of Hong Kong's population seethe under Beijing's rule as the government celebrated 70 years since communist China's founding.

While clashes between hardcore protests and police raged across the city that day, the march attended by the activists who were jailed on Friday remained largely peaceful.

But it did not have official police permission, a requirement in Hong Kong.

"It was naive to believe a rallying call for peaceful and rational behavior would be enough to ensure no violence," district judge Amanda Woodcock said as she handed down jail sentences to the eight activists.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
Login to comment

Free Hong Kong

Boycott Beijing 2022

Boycott China

6 ( +6 / -0 )

He is fighting for the freedom of HK before his own freedom.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Free Hong Kong

Boycott Beijing 2022

Boycott China

China is disgusting.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

The many treaties and collaborators in Hongkong, miss Lam 1st in line have only shame as their compagnon, mr Lai and the many young freedom fighters have pride and honor to accompany them. A small help in their suffering but a big sacrifice

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Not treaties but traitors

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Judge Woodcock can now claim her retirement package for her treason

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Such a vicious regime is obviously also capable of having set the viruses free intentionally. Such measures against peaceful protesters for HongKong freedom underline that probability. In addition, what have they even to do or say there? HongKong is British, only the HongKong New territories were rented for 99 years and have to be given back, what already long happened 1997.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

