Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Taiwan Typhoon
A high wave hits ashore as Typhoon Chanthu approaches to Taiwan in Keelung, New Taipei City, Taiwan, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Taiwan’s weather bureau warned of high winds and heavy rain as Typhoon Chanthu roared toward the island Saturday and said the storm’s center was likely to pass its east coast instead of hitting land. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
world

Typhoon Chanthu drenches Taiwan

5 Comments
TAIPEI, Taiwan

Typhoon Chanthu drenched Taiwan with heavy rain Sunday as the storm's center passed the island's east coast heading for Shanghai.

On the Chinese mainland, the government issued a typhoon warning for Shanghai and warned of possible torrential rains.

Airline flights and train service in Taiwan were suspended Saturday as the storm approached. The Central News Agency reported more than 2,000 people were evacuated from flood-prone areas of the east coast county of Hualien.

At midday Sunday, Chanthu's center was about 70 kilometers (45 miles) off Taiwan's northeast coast, with winds of 162 kph (101 mph) and gusts up to 198 kph (124 mph), according to the Central Weather Bureau.

Up to 13 centimeters (5 inches) of rain fell Sunday in some areas, the Weather Bureau said. It said up to 20 centimeters (8 inches) was forecast.

Heavy rain also fell on Taipei, the capital, and other parts of the island.

Chanthu is forecast to head north and dump rain on Shanghai before turning east toward South Korea and Japan, the Weather Bureau said.

The airport in Ningbo, south of Shanghai, canceled 41 flights, official media reported. News reports said some 3,400 fishing boats returned to port and 20,200 people who work at fish farms were moved out of flood-prone areas.

Earlier, the storm grazed the island of Luzon in the Philippines, but no flooding or damage was reported.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

The long-range forecast for this one is changing, north after China, towards and across South Korea, then out over the Japan Sea and into the main body of Japan over Friday and Saturday.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Perhaps you could also mention that it is drenching the Okinawan islands ... Rather wet down here, far, far from Tokyo!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I disagree Nanda. I think it will speed up and zoom past and through the Japan sea to the West of Hokkaido.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

It’s riding the edge of a high pressure ridge, any slight increase or decrease in pressure will change its direction so no one can predict with certainty where this storm will go in the future.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Why can't a super typhoon sweep through the South China Sea and wash away the man made sand islands of the Chinese? Well, one can wish can't they?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #147: Parents Take Off Work to Tackle Unfinished Summer Homework

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Simple Japanese Obento

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog