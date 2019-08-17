U.N. Security Council finds no breakthrough on India-Pakistan row

The U.N. Security Council held an unofficial meeting Friday to discuss the rising tensions between India and Pakistan on their territorial row in the Kashmir region, but adjourned without any clear consensus.

Poland, which holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council this month, declined to issue a statement in light of the differing views among members.

Although China, one of the five veto-wielding council members, supported Pakistan's view of the dispute as an international issue, many other members characterized the row as a bilateral matter and sought to distance themselves from it, according to Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's deputy envoy to the United Nations.

While India and Pakistan did not join Friday's meeting, U.N. envoys from both countries stressed their respective positions at separate press conferences.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi said the Security Council had effectively rejected India's claim that the Kashmir dispute was an internal matter, as the council's decision to meet had in itself acknowledged the issue as international.

Pakistan had requested the Security Council meeting on the matter.

On the other hand, India's Ambassador to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin dismissed such a view, saying that any country can call for debate in the Security Council.

In a related move, U.S. President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan talked over the phone on Friday and discussed "regional developments."

During the talks, Trump "conveyed the importance of India and Pakistan reducing tensions through bilateral dialogue," according to the White House.

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed South Asian countries have been running high due to competing territorial claims over the Kashmir region.

The dispute has caused two of the three wars between India and Pakistan since the two countries gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

