Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

U.S. appeals court rejects challenge to Trump voter fraud panel

6 Comments
WASHINGTON

A U.S. appeals court in Washington on Tuesday upheld a lower court's decision to allow President Donald Trump's commission investigating voter fraud to request data on voter rolls from U.S. states.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) watchdog group, which filed the lawsuit, did not have legal standing to seek to force the presidential commission to review privacy concerns before collecting individuals' voter data.

EPIC had argued that under federal law, the commission was required to conduct a privacy-impact assessment before gathering personal data. But the three-judge appeals court panel ruled unanimously that the privacy law at issue was intended to protect individuals, not groups like EPIC.

"EPIC is not a voter," Judge Karen Henderson wrote in the ruling.

Washington-based U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly first denied EPIC's injunction request in July, in part because the collection of data by the commission was not technically an action by a government agency so was not bound by laws that govern what such entities can do.

Kollar-Kotelly noted that the commission, headed by Vice President Mike Pence, was an advisory body that lacks legal authority to compel states to hand over the data.

Most state officials who oversee elections and election law experts say that voter fraud is rare in the United States.

Trump, a Republican, set up the commission in May after charging, without evidence, that millions of people voted unlawfully in the 2016 presidential election in which he defeated Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton despite losing the popular vote.

The commission's vice chair, Kris Kobach, the Republican secretary of state for Kansas and an advocate of tougher laws on immigration and voter identification, asked states in June to turn over voter information.

The data requested by Kobach included names, the last four digits of Social Security numbers, addresses, birth dates, political affiliation, felony convictions and voting histories.

More than 20 states refused outright and others said they needed to study whether they could provide the data.

Civil rights groups and Democratic lawmakers have said the commission's eventual findings could lead to new ID requirements and other measures making it harder for groups that tend to favor Democratic candidates to cast ballots.

EPIC executive director Marc Rotenberg could not immediately be reached for comment.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

6 Comments
Login to comment

Time for the Dems to start sweating.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

the last four digits of Social Security numbers, addresses, birth dates, political affiliation, felony convictions and voting histories.

Big brother time. Gen X and Y: start reading dystopian novels to prepare yourselves for the world you're being left by the baby boomers. Begin with We by Yevgeny Ivanovich Zamyatin. Trump seems to be taking the Russian approach.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

God Bless Donald Trump! Drain the swamp!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Well I'm a f***ing voter, and I have standing. I am personally harmed by this fascist effort to collect names.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

This is the new normal. Obey or face the consequences. Only malcontents and subversives will oppose this effort to strengthen democracy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit determined that the Electronic Privacy Information Center “is not a voter” and therefore does not have standing to demand that the commission assess privacy concerns before assembling a vast database of voter information.

Yet according to the Supreme Court's Citizens United decision "Corporations are people, my friend." even though they too are not voters. If you are an entity with money, you have power in this society, whether you can vote or not.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

This Week in Japan Dec. 25-31, 2017

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Shinnyo-do Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

9 Onsen in Kansai Where Men and Women Can Bathe Together

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Japan’s best Mojito for ¥300!

300Bar Next

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Food & Drink

12 Of Tokyo’s Best Restaurants And Bars For 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

The Holiday Dilemma: With Whom and Where To Spend them With Family

Savvy Tokyo

Uncategorized

Gourmet Specials on weekends only

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Purchase food/drink tax free!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice