U.S. authorities find rifle, release photos in hunt for killer of Charlie Kirk

U.S. investigators said on Thursday they had found the bolt-action rifle they believed was used to kill the influential conservative activist Charlie Kirk and released images of a person of interest as they searched for the shooter they described as college age.
Kirk, a 31-year-old author, podcast host and close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, helped build the Republican Party's support among younger voters. He was killed on Wednesday by a single gunshot as he gave a talk at a university in Utah in what Trump called a "heinous assassination."
FBI and state officials said the killer arrived on the campus a few minutes before the event began, a debate led by Kirk titled "Prove Me Wrong" outdoors in front of about 3,000 people at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, about 65 km south of Salt Lake City.
Security-camera videos show a person going up stairwells to get onto a roof before firing at Kirk, the officials told a press conference. Kirk, a staunch defender of gun rights, was answering an audience question about mass shootings when the bullet struck his neck. Audience members fled in panic.
The shooter jumped off the roof and fled into an adjoining neighborhood, Robert Bohls, the FBI special agent in charge, told reporters.
Investigators found a "high-powered, bolt-action" rifle in a nearby wooded area, and were examining that along with palm prints and footprints for clues. On Thursday, with classes canceled, the roof of the building on the otherwise deserted campus and the nearby woods were strung with yellow tape as investigators scoured them for evidence.
The shooter appears to be of college age and "blended in well" on the campus, Utah Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason told reporters.
The shooter has not been publicly identified, though lawmakers, commentators and online sleuths have already filled social media and message boards with speculation and blame-casting about the killer's ideology.
FBI Director Kash Patel was traveling to Orem and due to brief reporters later on Thursday, NBC News reported.
The FBI offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the killer's arrest and circulated grainy images apparently taken from security cameras showing a "person of interest" wearing a black top, black sunglasses and a dark baseball cap. The top appears to have an image of a bald eagle flying across a U.S. flag.
TRUMP TO AWARD KIRK TOP HONOR
Ammunition found so far appeared to have been engraved with messages, the Wall Street Journal reported, but people familiar with the investigation told Reuters the engravings and their meaning were still being analyzed.
Kirk was co-founder and president of the conservative student group Turning Point USA and his appearance on Wednesday was part of a planned 15-event "American Comeback Tour" of U.S. college campuses. His killing stirred outrage and denunciations of political violence from Democrats, Republicans and foreign governments.
Trump said he would award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor. Vice President JD Vance canceled his trip to New York to commemorate the attacks by al-Qaida on September 11, 2001, and instead traveled to Utah to see Kirk's family and to fly them and Kirk's casket home to Arizona aboard Air Force Two.
Kirk began his career in conservative and right-wing politics as a teenager, which he has described as shaped by his Christian faith. A little more than a decade later, some of the friends he made along the way are now at the highest levels of U.S. government and media, with Vance recalling that he was in multiple group chats with Kirk.
"So much of the success we've had in this administration traces directly to Charlie's ability to organize and convene," Vance wrote in a tribute posted on social media. "He didn't just help us win in 2024, he helped us staff the entire government."
Kirk's organization, Turning Point USA, said in a statement that its co-founder had believed in "the power of argument and good-faith debate" and had received thousands of threats.
ERA OF POLITICAL VIOLENCE
The shooting punctuated the most sustained period of U.S. political violence since the 1970s. Reuters has documented more than 300 cases of politically motivated violent acts across the ideological spectrum since supporters of Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Trump himself has survived two attempts on his life last year, one that left him with a grazed ear during a campaign event and another two months later foiled by federal agents.
Two people were detained, questioned and released on Wednesday evening, but neither was a suspect, the FBI said on Thursday.
Kirk, who was married and the father of two young children, published his most recent book last year calling for a "Right Wing Revolution" and had just returned from a speaking tour in South Korea and Japan.
He was championed by Republicans as a charismatic advocate for right-wing policies on race, gender, immigration, religion and gun regulation who frequently engaged with his critics from the far left to the far right, often inviting members of his audiences to debate him live.
"He would go into these hostile crowds and answer their questions," Vance wrote in his tribute. "If it was a friendly crowd, and a progressive asked a question to jeers from the audience, he'd encourage his fans to calm down and let everyone speak."
In a video message taped in the Oval Office, Trump vowed to track down those responsible for Kirk's killing, along with "each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it."
Trump, who routinely describes political rivals, judges and others who stand in his way as "radical left lunatics" who pose an existential threat to the nation, also decried violent political rhetoric, while casting it as a phenomenon of the left.
"For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals," Trump said in the video. "This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we're seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now."© (Thomson Reuters 2025.
18 Comments
Login to comment
itsonlyrocknroll
I will stand up and defend Charlie Kirk democratic right to voice his political opinion in public, anywhere, whether Japan, South Korea, US, Europe, UK etc
Charlie Kirk death, was an act terrorism
Charlie Kirk “populism”, I consider to be a politically dishonest simplistic message,
Can in many instances attack undermine the very democratic institutions that protects democratic fundamental principal,
Rejecting any group, must not be allowed to dominate creating a political concentration of power.
Charlie Kirk rhetoric, provocation to elicit reaction, lacks substance, rejects social justice, in many respects a balanced open society.
Charlie Kirk death murder is a tragedy.
Pollical youth culture must reject “populism” in all its forms, as much as unrestrained “progressivism” the redistribution of wealth from the general taxpayer.
Farage UK reform, Sohei Kamiya, his “Japan first” pretence, his refusal to implement support economic reform, restructuring to focus instead on a blame game agenda towards controlled legal immigration so marginalizing, minorities,
The perpetrator must be apprehended, above all to establish motive.
The students revelling in his slaying, the media scoffing gloating, betray every democratic principal the US constitution, the US people cherish
Yrral
I do.not who he is,but I don't want him to have me in his sight , they are expert marksmanship
Jay
Charlie believed deeply in the power of the individual, in the ability of young people to think for themselves and stand up for their convictions. He inspired countless students across the country to engage with ideas, to question, and to act with courage. His passion for people and for the preservation of their liberty was unwavering, and it motivated a generation to rise above cynicism and apathy.
Tragically, Charlie’s life was cut short, leaving behind a grieving family - his beloved wife and two young children. The hearts and prayers of all decent people - regardless of their politics - are with them in this unimaginable time of loss. It is a sobering reminder of the importance of cherishing those we love, every single day.
Though Charlie is no longer with us, his legacy will endure. His work, his voice, and his principles will continue to inspire those who fight for truth, freedom, faith and family. May we honor him not just with words, but by carrying forward the courage, conviction, and integrity that defined his life.
Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk.
JJE
Good to see progress is being made on this targeted political killing by the authorities.
Trump is right: this is terrorism.
Blacklabel
There were “cultural writings” (what “culture”?) on the murder weapon and ammo.
Again.
sakurasuki
So he's pro 2nd Amendment, how he did passed away?
asdfgtr
Charlie Kirk, 23 January 2024
Charlie Kirk, 8 December 2022
Charlie Kirk, 19 May 2023
Charlie Kirk, 3 January 2024
Charlie Kirk, 1 March 2024
Charlie Kirk, 30 April 2025
Charlie Kirk, 24 June 2025
itsonlyrocknroll
Respectfully, Charlie Kirk was, still is a YouTube social media content provider, a political provocateur, influencer, a skilled user of social media as a modern-day broadcast platform for engaging, providing the easily politically emotionally triggered university student fraternity in to a mega rush of unpresented pique.
His death, an act of terrorism, is not a path to political martyrdom, indeed a tragedy,
President Trump needs to prove the statesmanship of his office, leadership, and accept the fact that a lone gunman must never be allowed to create an agenda to destabilise the mean for open democratic debate
plasticmonkey
What do they say?
Jay
So, putting shaky emotions aside for a moment and looking at those quotes objectively and logically, what part of what was said do you actually disagree with?
plasticmonkey
Interesting.
Sh1mon M4sada
Killing of civilian is murder. Killing of politicians is terror. Even the killer wouldn't deny this, he might try to justify, but it doesn't change the facts.
itsonlyrocknroll
Asdfgtr
It is simply an opinion to discarded, however to also be challenged forcefully if you disagree.
It is so important to that at every level of education for the coming generations, that public debate must never be threatened undermined by pointing a forearm
Jay
Is it, Plastic? What would The Thunderbirds say about it?
asdfgtr
Charlie Kirk on race and Islam:
Charlie Kirk, 23 January 2024
Charlie Kirk, 8 December 2022
Charlie Kirk, 19 May 2023
Charlie Kirk, 3 January 2024
Charlie Kirk, 1 March 2024
Charlie Kirk, 30 April 2025
Charlie Kirk, 24 June 2025
Underworld
JJE
I don't think we can determine that it was a political killing yet. We don't have the killer and don't know their motive.
Blacklabel
So all the quotes with no comment are meant to justify murdering him?
it’s not clear what you are trying to imply, (well, it is- but I wonder if you have enough balls to just say it instead of implying it)
bass4funk
Just sad and heartbreaking, but it's at least comforting to know that the Law environment will find this guy and I pray he doesn't do something stupid like committing suicide. He needs to be held to account and receive the maximum punishment the law allows.