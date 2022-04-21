Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pakistan US
In this photo released by Press Information Department, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, third left, listens to Pakistan's President Arif Ali, right, during their meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Omar is on the first visit by a member of Congress since a new coalition government came into power in Islamabad last week after the ouster of former premier Imran Khan. (Press Information Department via AP)
world

U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets with Pakistani leaders

By MUNIR AHMED
ISLAMABAD

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar met Wednesday with Pakistani leaders in the first visit by a member of Congress since a new coalition government came into power in Islamabad last week after the ouster of former premier Imran Khan.

According to a government statement, Omar met with President Arif Alvi at his office. Omar, one of only a handful of Muslim members of Congress, met with Khan earlier at his residence in the capital of Islamabad.

Omar is a Somali-born Muslim-American immigrant who represents Minnesota in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Alvi said in the statement that Pakistan values its long-standing relationship with Washington and hoped the “constructive engagements between the two countries would promote peace and development in the region." Alvi emphasized the need for further improving bilateral relations between the two countries.

The statement quoted Omar as saying that both countries had "huge potential to improve and strengthen relations." It also said Omar “appreciated the role played by Pakistan" in combating Islamophobia.

Pakistan says it was key to getting the U.N. General Assembly to approve a resolution setting March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. The resolution emphasizes the right to freedom of religion and belief and recalls a 1981 resolution calling for “the elimination of all forms of intolerance and of discrimination based on religion or belief.”

Omar also met with Pakistan's newly elected Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

In a statement released by Sharif's office, the prime minister said he appreciated Omar's “courage of convictions and her political struggle."

Sharif said Pakistan valued its long-standing relationship with the U.S. and wanted to further deepen bilateral cooperation based on mutual respect, trust and equality.

Omar also visited Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, where she met with the minister of state for foreign affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar.

Pakistan has been a key ally of the United States in the war on terror since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. But relations deteriorated last month when Khan claimed the U.S. conspired to oust his government. Washington has denied the charge.

Khan was removed from power this month through a no-confidence vote by the opposition. He has been replaced by Prime Minister Sharif, who named his Cabinet the day before.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
It's good that Omar paid a visit to Pakistan. Since she is so vocal about combating Islamophobia, wonder if she also brought up the persecution of Ahmadis in Pakistan who are not considered Muslim by the authorities and have faced institutionalized bigotry including being accused of blasphemy and not being allowed to recite the Quran.

Ahmadis have not voted in Pakistan elections for past 3 decades because the condition given by Pakistan government is that they will have to accept that they are not Muslim. Due to the fact that Pakistan's first Nobel Prize winner Abdus Salam was an Ahmadi, he is shunned in Pakistan.

All right, leave that aside. Wonder if she is still fond of making anti-semitic comments and then quickly rendering a standard apology when they create a firestorm.

http://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/can-ilhan-omar-overcome-her-prejudice-11562970265

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

