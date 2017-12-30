Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

U.S. crime novelist Sue Grafton dies of cancer

LOS ANGELES

Crime novelist Sue Grafton, whose Kinsey Millhone Alphabet series became world-wide best sellers, has died after a two year battle with cancer, her daughter said on Friday.

Grafton, 77, died in Santa Barbara, California on Thursday surrounded by her family, her daughter Jamie Clark said in a note on Grafton's website.

Grafton was best known for a series of murder mystery novels each beginning with a different letter of the alphabet. The last was "Y is for Yesterday," which was published in August.

