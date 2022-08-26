Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

U.S. hits Iran-backed group in third day of violence in eastern Syria

0 Comments
AMMAN

The U.S. military on Thursday hit several targets in the Syrian city of Mayadin in parts of Deir al Zor province under government control, in the third day of skirmishes with Iran-backed groups, local military sources said.

They said at least three members of an Iran-aligned militia were killed when they were targeted by a U.S. helicopter as they were about to prepare a rocket launcher in the town which lies along the western bank of the Euphrates River.

Iranian militias have a strong presence in the town and have long targeted the nearby Al Omar oil field on the eastern bank of the Euphrates where the U.S. coalition have their biggest base in Syria.

The base also known as Green Village was last night targeted in a second consecutive day of violence between the U.S. military and Iran-backed militants.

A U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the United States carried out retaliatory strikes on Thursday in the area.

In the past 24 hours, the U.S. military said, four militants have been killed and seven rocket launchers have been destroyed.

The latest flare-up of violence which underscored soaring military tensions even amid diplomatic efforts between Tehran and the West to try to save Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

The Pentagon has said a total of three service members suffered minor injuries as a result of the back-and-forth on Wednesday.

Wednesday's strikes came a day after President Joe Biden authorized U.S. air strikes in Syria on an ammunition depot and other facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Peace in Hyogo: Forest Bathing and Therapy Roads in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Tips To Relieve Back Pain Caused By Working From Home

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Personalized Housekeeping Services from Kurashinity

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-28

Savvy Tokyo