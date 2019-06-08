Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

U.S. House panel weighs holding Trump cabinet members in contempt over census

0 Comments
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON

The U.S. House Oversight Committee plans to vote next week on holding Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress for stonewalling a probe into an alleged scheme to politicize the 2020 U.S. Census.

On Friday, the committee's majority Democrats released a memo alleging that the White House "interfered directly and aggressively" with an attempt by the panel to interview Kris Kobach, a former Kansas Secretary of State, about a plan by President Donald Trump's administration to add a question on citizenship to next year's U.S. Census questionnaire.

The House of Representatives committee's Democrats said they scheduled next week's contempt vote after both Ross and Barr did not produce documents about the issue in response to a bipartisan subpoena the panel issued more than two months ago.

White House and Commerce Department spokespeople had no immediate comment. Kobach did not immediately respond to a query sent to his political website.

A committee announcement said the contempt vote would initiate civil litigation to force compliance with its subpoena.

In a memo providing details of a June 3 interview with Kobach, committee Democrats said that he limited his cooperation under White House orders, but did provide fresh information.

The committee said it interviewed Kobach in part to try to determine how the Trump administration devised its plan to question census respondents about their citizenship. The committee said Ross testified that he added the question"solely" at the request of the Justice Department.

However, the committee said documents showed that Ross"began a secret campaign" to add the citizenship question to the census questionnaire shortly after taking office and months before being asked to do so by the Justice Department.

The committee said documents and testimony also showed that discussions between Kobach and Ross were "orchestrated" by former presidential adviser Steve Bannon.

The committee said Kobach confirmed to its staffers that days after Trump's inauguration, he met with top White House officials, including Bannon and Trump himself, to discuss adding the citizenship question to the census.

The committee said Kobach acknowledged raising the issue during the 2016 presidential campaign, during which he was an"informal" adviser to Trump.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Shrines & Temples

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Savvy Spotlight

Being a Translator in Japan: An Interview with Louise Heal Kawai

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

6 Tips To Start the Post-ALT Job Hunt in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to from Overseas – Week 23, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Art & Culture

Tour Tokyo’s Top Museums, Galleries, And Other Cultural Facilities With Grutto Pass 2019

Savvy Tokyo