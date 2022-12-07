Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Defense Secretary Austin and Joint Chiefs Chair Milley hold a news briefing at the Pentagon
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a news briefing after participating a virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 16, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo Photo: Reuters/TOM BRENNER
world

U.S. military to increase presence of rotational bomber forces in Australia

WASHINGTON

The U.S. military will increase the rotation presence of its forces in Australia, including bomber forces, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday after talks with his Australian counterpart in Washington.

"Based upon today's talks, we will increase rotational presence of U.S. forces in Australia. That includes rotations of bomber task forces, fighters and future rotations of U.S. Navy and Army capabilities," Austin told a news conference.

"We will also expand our logistics and sustainment cooperation."

