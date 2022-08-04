Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan is seen during 2018 visit to Hong Kong
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan is seen during its visit to Hong Kong, China November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Yuyang Wang/File Photo Photo: Reuters/Yuyang Wang
world

U.S. Navy say carrier USS Ronald Reagan conducting operations in Philippine Sea

By Tim Kelly
TOKYO

(Reuters) - The U.S. Navy on Thursday said the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier was conducting scheduled operations in the Philippine Sea in the Western Pacific, a 5.7 million square kilometre (2.2 million square mile) stretch of ocean that includes waters southeast of Taiwan.

"USS Ronald Reagan and her strike group are underway in the Philippine Sea continuing normal, scheduled operations as part of her routine patrol in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific," a U.S. Navy Seventh Fleet spokesperson said.

Home-ported at Yokosuka naval base in Japan, the Reagan is the U.S. Navy's only forward deployed carrier.

