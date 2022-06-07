U.S. official says there will be forceful response if N Korea holds nuclear test

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Tuesday there would be a strong and clear response from the United States, South Korea and the world if North Korea were to conduct a nuclear test.
"Any nuclear test would be in complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions (and) there would be a swift and forceful response to such a test ... I believe that not only ROK and United States and Japan but the entire world will respond in a strong and clear manner," she told a news conference after talks with her South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun-dong, in Seoul. ROK is the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.
"We are prepared and ... we will continue our trilateral discussion (with South Korea and Japan) tomorrow," Sherman added.
Her remarks come after South Korea and U.S. forces fired eight surface-to-surface missiles early on Monday off South Korea's east coast in response to a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles launched by North Korea on Sunday.
U.S. and South Korean government authorities and North Korean experts have been saying for weeks that there are signs of new construction at Punggye-ri, North Korea's only known nuclear test site, and that Pyongyang could soon test a bomb. The North has not tested a nuclear bomb since 2017.
The International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi on Monday said North Korean building work expanding key facilities at its main nuclear facility at Yongbyon is advancing.
Reclusive North Korea has been suffering from its first-ever outbreak of COVID-19 in the past month, with the country reporting a total 4,198,890 people with fever symptoms as of Monday. North Korea has not confirmed the total number of people testing positive for the coronavirus, with experts saying the announced figures could be under-reported.
Pyongyang has so far refused any help offered by Washington and Seoul, even as the World Health Organization says the COVID-19 situation there is getting worse.
"The ROK and the United States and others have offered humanitarian response that has yet to be accepted but we hope that (North Korean leader) Kim Jong Un will be focused on helping his people to meet this challenge of COVID-19 which we have all faced and will return to the negotiating table are rather than taking provocative and dangerous and destabilizing actions," Sherman said.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
Ingvar
I've said a number of times but it keeps getting censored.
The North Korea regime would have had to have lost its collective mind if it isn't arming itself to the teeth with the most deadly weapons and delivery systems which can reach continental USA. The experience of Libya demonstrates this so clearly that I don't think any honest person can deny it.
Rodney
translated to English = USA, UK, EU and Aussie.
WA4TKG
What are they going to do?
Jump up and down and shake their fists?
Shut up and dance
William Bjornson
"U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Tuesday there would be a strong and clear response from...the world if North Korea were to conduct a nuclear test."
So this assistant mouthpiece and, by association, the U.S., now speaks for the 'world'? What intolerable ARROGANCE from the 'World's' foremost contaminator of our world with radioactive byproducts of Nuclear testing. And Bukhan, at least, has the decency to do them underground. One can only hope that Big Bro China asks quietly, "What exactly do YOU mean by 'strong and clear response'?" in a "speak softly but" diplomatic voice. It's like the U.S. leadership is looking forward with intent to the killing of at least a billion Human beings and doing everything possible to incite that event. Possibly the insanity we see being acted out daily by the people is coming directly from the pathological Corporate leadership and major stockholders pulling the strings of our puppet politicians. Their GREED for absolute power and control seems to be blinding them to THEIR fate should they finally pull the plug on the ever more fragile American sanity.
"...with experts saying..."
'Experts say...' 'Some say...' 'People say...' When these phrases appear, it's almost certain that what follows is a LIE.
"Pyongyang has so far refused any help offered by Washington and Seoul, even as the World Health Organization says the COVID-19 situation there is getting worse."
Apparently the Bukhan saram have read Homer and understand the phrase "Greeks bearing gifts..."