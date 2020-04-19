Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
world

U.S. says China should stop bullying behavior in South China Sea

0 Comments
KUALA LUMPUR

The United States called on China on Saturday to stop "bullying behavior" in the South China Sea and said it was concerned by reports of China's"provocative actions" aimed at offshore oil and gas developments in the disputed waters.

Three regional security sources said on Friday that a Chinese government survey ship was tagging an exploration vessel operated by Malaysia's state oil company Petronas in those waters.

Earlier in the week, when the survey ship the Haiyang Dizhi 8 was off Vietnam, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman had said the ship was conducting normal activities and accused U.S. officials of smearing Beijing.

"The United States is concerned by reports of China's repeated provocative actions aimed at the offshore oil and gas development of other claimant states," the U.S. State Department said in an emailed statement on Saturday.

"In this instance, (China) should cease its bullying behavior and refrain from engaging in this type of provocative and destabilizing activity," it said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #77: Peanuts Only Kaki No Tane Triggers Twitter Riot

GaijinPot Blog

Book Corner

10 Of Japan’s Best Children’s Books—In English

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 15, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Ways to Experience Japan From Home

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Ok, We Need To Talk About Porn For Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Angel Road

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon