U.S. says Russia buying North Korea shells and rockets for Ukraine war

By David Brunnstrom and Daphne Psaledakis

The United States charged on Tuesday that Russia is in the process of buying millions of artillery shells and rockets from old Cold-War ally North Korea and said this showed Moscow is suffering severe supply shortages in its war in Ukraine.

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, dismissed the report that first appeared in the New York Times, which cited recently declassified U.S. intelligence.

"I haven't heard it and I think that's another fake being circulated around," he told reporters.

In Washington, U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told a news briefing that a Russian purchases of "millions rockets and artillery shells" for use in Ukraine would be in violation of U.N. sanctions on North Korea.

"These purchases indicate that the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages, due in part because of export controls and sanctions and other examples and lines of efforts that we have to hold Russia accountable," he said.

U.S. officials said additional Russian purchases of North Korean military equipment were expected.

The Times report late on Monday quoted U.S. officials as saying the purchases showed U.S.-led sanctions had begun to reduce Russia's ability to sustain its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow has called a "special military operation".

Ukraine recently launched counteroffensives in several locations. In preparation for those attacks, Ukrainian forces struck Russian supply areas, including those containing artillery and ammunition.

Officials have said Western sanctions are limiting Russia's ability to replace vehicles and weapons destroyed in Ukraine.

The North Korean missions to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

North Korea experts said Pyongyang is keen to raise income through weapons sales to counter international sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs that Russia in the past has supported.

Vedant said the Russian purchases would violate U.N. sanctions on North Korea that prohibit U.N. member states from procuring arms from the country.

"While all (breaches of) U.N. sanctions are a serious violation, I think particularly concerning here is that a permanent member of the Security Council is flouting these measures," he said, referring to Russia.

Alastair Morgan, who served as Britain's ambassador to North Korea from 2015 to 2018 and who was also the coordinator for the U.N. Panel of Experts that monitors enforcement of sanctions on North Korea, told a webinar he had no information to verify the report about Russian purchases, but added:

"If it could, I'm quite sure that (North Korea) would sell arms to whoever would take them."

He noted that Pyongyang had repeatedly expressed support for Russia in Ukraine and clearly wanted to remain on good terms with Russia, as well as China, so that they would continue to block any further U.N. Security Council sanctions against Pyongyang.

Jenny Town of the Washington-based North Korea monitoring project 38 North said the reports were "very plausible" after recent high-level statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledging deeper cooperation.

"There are reports of Russian wheat and oil supplies to North Korea, and certainly, the North Koreans are not providing supplies for free," she said.

North Korean media last month quoted Putin as telling Kim their countries would expand "comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations", while Kim said bilateral "strategic and tactical cooperation, support and solidarity" had reached a new level in a common effort to frustrate hostile military forces.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.