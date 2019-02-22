Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Warren backs reparations for black Americans affected by slavery

By Ginger Gibson
WASHINGTON

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, supports the federal government issuing reparations to black Americans who were economically affected by slavery, she said on Thursday.

"We must confront the dark history of slavery and government-sanctioned discrimination in this country that has had many consequences including undermining the ability of Black families to build wealth in America for generations," Warren, who is white, said in a statement to Reuters.

She pointed to a bill she has introduced in Congress that would provide help to minorities in making a down payment on a home.

"Black families have had a much steeper hill to climb - and we need systemic, structural changes to address that," she said in the statement.

Warren first made similar comments on Thursday to the New York Times.

She is competing in a crowded field of Democrats hoping to be their party's pick to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris also recently said she would support some form of reparations.

Previous Democratic Party leaders have declined to support reparations for African-Americans, including former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Issuing reparations to all living people who are descendants of slaves or who have suffered from the ills of racial discrimination targeted at black people has been estimated to cost trillions of dollars.

The United States waged a civil war from 1861 to 1865 over legal slavery. The practice was abolished in most states in 1863 and completely at the end of the war and with the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1865.

The U.S. federal government has never approved reparations.

A 2016 poll by Marist College commissioned by WGBH radio station in Boston found that 68 percent of Americans do not think reparations should be paid to the descendants of slaves, compared with 26 percent who said they should. Among African-Americans, 58 percent support paying reparations and 35 percent oppose them.

The article left out the estimated cost.

several Trillion dollars.

Seems Warren should be pushing for reparations for Natinr Americans first.

1 ( +10 / -9 )

How about reparations for Native Americans for all their land being stolen from them?

4 ( +11 / -7 )

..supports the federal government issuing reparations to black Americans who were economically affected by slavery, she said on Thursday.

I am wondering how the government is going to be able to discern and document those black Americans who fall into this category. Or is this to cover every legally "black" person in the United States? I think it's a poor idea, as do many intelligent educated black Americans. I suppose the ones who are not, and harbor the view that they are "entitled" to something will back this completely. Thanks Liz, either you're making a blatant grab for all the "black votes" in the country or you're a nutbag.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

How far back are these apologists willing to go back?

You can't apologize and take the blame for all things your ancient ancestors did.

This is too complicated a matter to just dish out 7 trillion dollars to a race of people without exactly knowing what happened to to whom, when, where and how.

Warren seems to be fishing for the black vote here for her upcoming presidential run.

2 ( +6 / -4 )

How does this even work when people can “self identify” race and even gender now?

simple political pandering like the “hot sauce in my purse” comment.

1 ( +8 / -7 )

When will we ever have a president who does things for all people not just a politically advantageous subset?

Oh wait we have someone like that now. So let’s keep him. Let me guess, if white people dont vote for Warren now they are “racist”?

-4 ( +5 / -9 )

The article left out the estimated cost.

several Trillion dollars. 

Seems Warren should be pushing for reparations for Natinr Americans first

Most definitely! If anyone should get any reparations it should be the indigenous people of this nation and then you can go to Blacks and pay them.

0 ( +6 / -6 )

Well blacks will vote Democrat with or without this. A political move would be more like the free money the GOP hands out to coal workers to buy their votes

That being said, I'm against this. I'd rather spend the money on promoting diversity.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

I had nothing to do with slavery. I would go to jail before I would pay reparations.

4 ( +8 / -4 )

Another own goal by Warren. All Americans are struggling right now. Have blacks had it worse, without question. I even tend to agree with Ta Nehisi Coates' case for reparations. But in terms of politics, as a way to win anywhere but in southern Democratic primaries, this is just beyond foolhardy.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

All my white ancestors as far as I am aware came to the US after slavery. Let the common law provide redress against proper plaintiffs.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

This is a silly idea: nobody alive in the USA today can claim to be disadvantaged because of a practice that ended 150 years ago. That's not to say that there are no disadvantaged people there, but slavery is not the reason.

Anyway, if we are going to be handing out money to "victims", I want to know when the Scandinavians are going to pay me compensation for the pillaging of their Viking ancestors. About 50 generations ago we had some nice jewellery which they stole from us and I want it back, with interest.

1 ( +6 / -5 )

The current generation has little to do with slavery.

This is just trying to buy votes.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Totally against this. It's the equivalent of saying "Here's some money. We paid you. Now, none of that stuff ever happened so don't bring it up anymore. Case closed forever."

As is common on this and many other sites, some people wish to equate what happened in America with some matter that happened to their people in order to trivialize what took place on a massive scale for several centuries and even after the Emancipation Proclamation. Slavery and its practices and effects existed for quite a long time and many other countries around the world benefited from it. Your comparison is racist in principle and disingenuous. It is apples to oranges.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Ms. Warren probably knows this proposal would never pass congress. It seems she's just trying to curry favor with the African American community in order to win thier support for her bid for the Democratic nomination.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Oh yeah, this is going to be a winner. Democrats are trying hard to lose again to Trump aren't they . . .

0 ( +3 / -3 )

A political move would be more like the free money the GOP hands out to coal workers to buy their votes.

...or like Democrats playing the race card, all Whites are racist and want to have you back in chains as Biden put it. But one thing the Democrats and liberals can ever explain, is how so many white racist White people voted for Obama....twice and why was that? Because that deeply and passionately hated the man.

And also now the same people that are considered to be racists turned back around and voted for Trump, so how can they be Racist and vote for a black man in the turn around at the races and vote for an outsider? Liberals are always such a confusing bunch.

That being said, I'm against this. I'd rather spend the money on promoting diversity.

Well, we can agree on something for once.

Well blacks will vote Democrat with or without this

Yeah? Well, good news for the GOP and much needed.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2018/08/16/trump-approval-rating-african-americans-rasmussen-poll/1013212002/

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

I had nothing to do with slavery. I would go to jail before I would pay reparations.

If Warren wins the nomination, you'd better vote for Trump then.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

This is such a blatant play to get the black vote, I'd almost say it's as bad as providing cash for votes!

5 ( +6 / -1 )

@Serrano: I don't know. I really feel she is doing this just to get votes and I don't think this will be a campaign issue. Maybe ( I don't know this for sure) poorer black people and far-left liberals support this but nobody I talk to does at all.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

If I prove myself to be 1/1,024th African American will I qualify?

3 ( +7 / -4 )

you dont even need to prove anything. Just self identify. Anyone who questions your claim is a racist.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

People who were never slaves are blaming people who were never slave owners, for slavery. And democrat Warren wants taxpayers to pay for her latest vote-buying scheme.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

the federal government issuing reparations to black Americans who were economically affected by slavery

Didn't those people die over a century and a half ago?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Reparations should be paid by the African tribes who had raided other African tribes in order capture Africans and sell them as slaves. Africans captured and sold Africans into slavery.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Warren is playing to a certain, youthful, base in my party to distinguish herself.

From the Marrist Poll Mentioned.

Americans over age 69 say by an 80-12 margin that reparations should not be paid to those related to slaves. Baby boomers between ages 51-69 are similar, with a 79-17 percent margin against reparations.

The numbers start changing when it comes to Generation Xers, with Americans between the ages of 35-50 breaking 73 percent to 25 percent against reparations. The biggest shift comes with millennials, with a majority — 51 percent — saying that reparations should be paid or they were unsure of whether reparations should be paid. Forty percent of millennials were in favor of reparations and 11 percent were unsure, compared with the 49 percent of the millennials questioned who said reparations should not be paid to slave descendants.

https://apnews.com/b183a022831d4748963fc8807c204b08

0 ( +0 / -0 )

