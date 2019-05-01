Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Republican and Democratic senators blast 'insane' Trump plan for foreign aid cuts

1 Comment
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON

Republican and Democratic U.S. senators blasted President Donald Trump's proposal for a 23 percent cut in the U.S. budget for foreign aid and diplomacy as "insane" and "short-sighted" on Tuesday, and said it would not pass.

"We're not going to approve this budget reduction. It's insane. It makes no sense," said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Appropriations subcommittee that oversees the State Department and foreign aid budget.

"I don't know who writes these things over in the White House, but they clearly don't understand the value of soft power," the Republican senator, a close Trump ally on many issues, told a subcommittee hearing on the foreign aid budget.

Graham also called the plan "short-sighted" and said the Appropriations panel would restore funding to previous levels, rather than enacting the 23 percent cut Trump proposed earlier this year.

Graham also asked Mark Green, the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, to send Congress a plan for how it would assist Venezuela in case of a change in government in the troubled South American state.

The hearing took place on Tuesday against a backdrop of upheaval in Venezuela, where Washington's desire to ship in millions of dollars in foreign aid has been a central theme of the Trump administration's push for a change in government.

The Senate subcommittee's top Democrat, Senator Patrick Leahy, also opposed the cuts, citing the importance of "soft power" like foreign aid to U.S. influence around the world.

"Our soft power should not be a partisan issue, it should be an American issue and we're going to try to keep it that way," Leahy said at the hearing, at which Green testified on Trump's proposed budget.

Graham asked if Trump's administration had a plan in place to help the Venezuela people if President Nicolas Maduro's government were to fall. Graham suggested that the administration submit an emergency funding request for Venezuela to his committee, including a plan.

"I think most members of this committee would gladly help you with some resources to stabilize Venezuela when Maduro falls, not if. In that regard, we would very much appreciate any advice you give us about what a good response would look like," Graham said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Foreign aid is used to promote US interests overseas, and a majority of the money goes to American companies and universities who then turn over the benefit to the other country.

It shouldn't be used as an emotional rallying point to hear undereducated people cheer.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Best Places To See Wisteria In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Emoji Nation: Peculiar Emoticons You’ll Find in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Studio Ghibli is Hiring Digital Animators for an Upcoming Feature Film

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Food & Drink

Kinseiken Daigahara Confectionary Shop

GaijinPot Travel

Savvy News

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2019: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Yoron Island

GaijinPot Travel