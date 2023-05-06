Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: National Action Network National Convention in New York
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during the National Action Network National Convention in New York, U.S., April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon//File Photo Photo: Reuters/JEENAH MOON
world

U.S. to finalize rule to limit asylum access at Mexico border by May 11

0 Comments
By Ted Hesson
WASHINGTON

The U.S. will finalize by May 11 a new regulation that will deny asylum to many migrants caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, the same day sweeping COVID-19 restrictions at the border are set to end, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday.

Under the new regulation, migrants will be presumed ineligible for asylum if they passed through another country en route to the U.S. without seeking protection or if they failed to use other legal pathways to the United States.

The measure is a key part of U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to address an expected rise in illegal immigration when COVID restrictions known as Title 42 end next week, along with the broader pandemic public health emergency.

The administration is encouraging migrants to use legal pathways to enter the country or face new, sped-up deportation processes that will come with the implementation of the asylum rule.

Title 42 was first implemented in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic to stem the spread of the coronavirus in crowded detention settings. It allows border agents to rapidly expel many migrants to Mexico.

Its repeal is expected to lead to a rise in border arrivals as a result of pent-up demand and the perception among migrants that they will be allowed in.

The anticipated increase in border crossings will be "extremely challenging," Mayorkas said during a press conference in Brownsville, Texas.

The Mexican government will step up border security in southern Mexico as part of an agreement reached this week, Mayorkas said. Mexico's Defense Ministry said it did not have information on the matter.

Migrant arrests at the U.S.-Mexico border have risen in recent weeks, which Mayorkas attributed to a spike in Venezuelan crossers.

Also ahead of Title 42's end, the Biden administration is expanding access to CBP One, an app that allows migrants to schedule an appointment to approach a border port of entry.

Beginning May 12, roughly 1,000 appointments will be available each day, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

A step in the right direction, now dare I say can we finish the wall?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

How to Experience Kendo (Japanese Sword Fighting) in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Moving Season: Ohikkoshi with Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Yaegaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

5 Places to Visit Important in Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog

Moving Made Easy: A Checklist for Moving to a New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Fragrances for Spring/Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Sankyo Soko Storehouses

GaijinPot Travel

5 YouTube Channels to Watch for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2023: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo