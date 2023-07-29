Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: NATO Defence Ministers' meet in Brussels
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin holds a news conference on the day of a NATO Defence Ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 15, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo Photo: Reuters/YVES HERMAN
world

U.S. to help Australia develop guided missiles by 2025

0 Comments
By Praveen Menon
SYDNEY

The U.S. will help Australia produce guided multiple-launch rocket systems by 2025, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on in Brisbane on Saturday.

Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are in Queensland state for the annual Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) dialogue with their Australian counterparts.

"We are pursuing several mutually beneficial initiatives with Australia's defence industry, and these include a commitment to help Australia produce guided multiple launch rocket systems... by 2025," Austin told a press conference.

The U.S is also accelerating Australia's access to priority munitions through a streamlined acquisition process, he said.

It is the first time Australia has hosted the high-level meeting since 2019 due to the COVID-19 disruption.

"We are really pleased with the steps that we are taking in respect of establishing a guided weapons and explosive ordnance enterprise in this country," Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said.

He expressed hope that missile manufacturing could begin in Australia in two years, as part of a collective industrial base between our two countries".

Marles said there would be an "increased tempo of visits from American nuclear-powered submarines to our waters" as part of the bilateral engagement.

After the two-day talks ending on Saturday, Marles and Austin were set to travel to north Queensland, where Australian and U.S. military are taking part in the Talisman Sabre war games along with 11 other nations.

The games, however, were put on hold after an Australian military helicopter participating in the exercises crashed into the ocean, with at least four people onboard feared dead.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Supreme Bean: How Konbini Coffee Conquered Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Cultural Exchange: Building Rapport with Japanese Teachers

GaijinPot Blog

Osaka on a Budget: 5 Cheap Eats in Dotonbori

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: August Cool Comedy

GaijinPot Blog

Oshino Hakkai

GaijinPot Travel

Kanegasaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Drawing With Light

Savvy Tokyo

Bug-Catching in Japan: A Simple Summer Pleasure

Savvy Tokyo

Discover the Unparalleled Idol-Punk Fusion of Tsu Cool Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Jindai Botanical Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 24 – 30

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Dating App Issues”

Savvy Tokyo