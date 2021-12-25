Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Uber driver charged with raping passenger during Vegas ride

0 Comments
LAS VEGAS

An Uber driver is charged with raping a female passenger who police said fell asleep before waking up as she was attacked during a ride in metro Las Vegas.

Dawed Oumer Mekonene, 30, was arrested Tuesday and remained in jail Friday pending a court hearing on charges of sexual assault and battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault, according to Clark County Detention Center records.

Online court records didn't list a defense attorney for the man who might comment on his behalf about the allegations but said he was represented by the public defender's office. The office was closed Friday for the holiday.

An arrest report said Mekonene, after stopping to rape the out-of-state passenger, took her to her destination at an apartment complex, pulled her out of the car and threw her clothes and belongings at her.

The woman ran inside and asked the front desk for help, the report said.

According to the report, police used Uber records to identify the driver and obtained surveillance video showing the woman being dropped off.

Uber told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in an email that it was working with police in their investigation.

“The details described by the rider are horrific, and we immediately deactivated the driver,” the Uber email said.

The company’s website says background checks are conducted on its drivers yearly to check for criminal and driving histories and “uses technology to look for issues in between” those checks.

Uber also allows users of its app to report safety concerns to local law enforcement.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Christmas Dining: Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy White Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 20-26

Savvy Tokyo