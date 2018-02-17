Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Uber is fighting to keep its licence in London Photo: AFP
world

Uber introduces UK safety measures amid license battle

0 Comments
By Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
LONDON

U.S. ride-hailing app Uber on Friday announced new safety features for its service in Britain, as it appeals against the withdrawal of its license in London.

The service, which has around 40,000 drivers in London, lost its license over its reporting of serious criminal offences and its criminal-record checks for drivers, but is allowed to operate in the capital pending the appeal which is set to be heard later this year.

Uber will now "pro-actively" make reports of serious incidents related to a trip to the police, rather than encouraging individuals to contact authorities themselves, according to a statement on its website.

From next month, passengers will also receive the driver's license number in their booking confirmation, meaning passengers can more easily raise issues with the relevant licensing authority.

The app has already capped the number of hours its drivers can work in Britain in a bid to increase safety after heavy criticism of its business practices, and will set up a 24/7 telephone helpline for riders and drivers.

"We're determined to change the way we do business, so we'll carry on listening and plan to make other improvements over the coming months," it said.

London's transport authority said in September that it would not renew the ride-hailing company's license, with the appeal due to be heard in May or June.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Festivals

Saijo

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Burning The Candle At Both Ends: Japan’s Grave Public Childcare Problem

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Hirosaki Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Discovery: 5 Japanese Science Fiction Authors

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Awamori: 5 Reasons Why This Island Sake Deserves Our Attention Now

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Cities

Dazaifu

GaijinPot Travel