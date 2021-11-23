Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Uber has started taking orders for cannabis in Ontario for pick up at retailer Tokyo Smoke Photo: AFP/File
world

Uber starts taking cannabis orders in Canada

OTTAWA

Uber is riding high in Canada, announcing Monday it was starting to take orders for recreational cannabis -- along with munchies -- through its Eats service.

But for now, customers will have to go pick up their orders at retailer Tokyo Smoke. And the service is only available in Ontario province.

The ride-hailing giant said in a statement it had signed an exclusive partnership with Tokyo Smoke allowing customers to place orders for cannabis and accessories directly in its app.

After a few clicks and an ID check to ensure they are of legal age to buy pot, customers are directed to their closest Tokyo Smoke store for pickup.

"All orders will be fulfilled within an hour of the order being placed, so consumers are able to receive their items quickly," Uber said, describing the deal as "a global first for a delivery network company."

Tokyo Smoke, which is owned by Canopy Growth, operates 50 stores in Ontario, with plans for six more soon.

The Ontario government's online portal for cannabis purchases already offers courier deliveries right to peoples' doors within a few days, or pick-up at Canada Post outlets.

Several cannabis storefronts in the province also offer same-day local deliveries.

Canada in 2018 became the first major economy to legalize recreational cannabis.

According to the latest government data, almost 17 percent of Canadians, or 5.1 million people, reported in 2020 having used cannabis, up from 15 percent prior to legalization.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

