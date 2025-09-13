 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prospective students tour the University of California, Berkeley campus before beginning of the new semester
FILE PHOTO: Prospective students tour the University of California, Berkeley campus before beginning of the new semester, in Berkeley, California, U.S., June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File photo Image: Reuters/CARLOS BARRIA
world

UC Berkeley shares information on dozens of students, staff with Trump administration

2 Comments
By Kanishka Singh
WASHINGTON

The University of California, Berkeley has provided information on 160 faculty members and students to President Donald Trump's administration as part of a federal investigation into alleged antisemitic incidents, amid a broader crackdown against educational institutions.

The office of the president of the University of California said the institution is subject to oversight by federal and state agencies and that its campuses like UC Berkeley "routinely receive document requests in connection with government audits, compliance reviews, or investigations."

Trump has threatened federal funding cuts for universities over pro-Palestinian student protests. The government alleges universities allowed antisemitism during the protests.

Pro-Palestinian protesters, including some Jewish groups, say the government wrongly equates their criticism of Israel's assault on Gaza and its occupation of Palestinian territories with antisemitism and their advocacy for Palestinian rights with support for extremism.

Experts have raised free speech, due process and academic freedom concerns over the Republican president's threats. Trump has also attempted to deport foreign pro-Palestinian student protesters but has faced legal hurdles.

"UC is committed to protecting the privacy of our students, faculty, and staff to the greatest extent possible, while fulfilling its legal obligations," a spokesperson of the office of the university's president added.

Local media earlier reported that the names of the 160 students, faculty and staff at UC Berkeley were sent to the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights and affected members of the campus were notified by the educational institution. The government had no immediate comment.

Rights advocates have noted a rise in antisemitism, anti-Arab bias and Islamophobia due to conflict in the Middle East. The Trump administration has not announced equivalent probes into Islamophobia.

The government has settled its investigations with Columbia University, which agreed to pay more than $220 million, and Brown University, which said it will pay $50 million. Both accepted certain government demands. Settlement talks with Harvard University are ongoing.

The government has also faced some judicial roadblocks in its drive to freeze federal funding.

The Trump administration had proposed to settle its probe into the University of California, Los Angeles - another UC campus - through a $1 billion payment from the university. California Governor Gavin Newsom dismissed that offer, calling it an extortion attempt.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

It's the law, there are no sanctuaries from Federal "Surpremacy", SCOTUS has made that clear as day in recent rulings. Why ICE can enter any city any time and remove dangerous criminal illegal aliens.

Universities are no different, public safety and national security threats cannot receive "safe harbor" from the Federal Govt. = Common Sense

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

HopeSpringsEternal

It's the law, there are no sanctuaries from Federal "Surpremacy", SCOTUS has made that clear as day in recent rulings. Why ICE can enter any city any time and remove dangerous criminal illegal aliens.

Only because SCOTUS is corrupt.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Supporting Your Child In The Japanese School System

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Design Ah! Exhibition Neo: A Must-See Exhibit for Design Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

10 Polite Japanese Phrases to Use at Work

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On (Sept. 9–15, 2025)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Exploring Japan’s All-Female Bands & Ensembles

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sustainable Fashion Brands in Japan That Use Natural Materials

Savvy Tokyo

Indian Workers in Japan: How 50,000 Jobs Are Opening Up for Indians

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Surviving A Tokyo Micro-Apartment Is Possible (If You Get Creative)

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Getting The Birth Control (Oral Contraceptive) Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Bamboo Forests in Kyoto That Aren’t Arashiyama

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog