world

Uganda bus crash leaves at least 63 dead

KAMPALA

A road accident involving two buses on one of Uganda's busiest highways killed at least 63 people and left others injured, police said on Wednesday.

The crash happened just after midnight on the highway between the capital Kampala and the northern city of Gulu.

Initial investigations suggest it was caused by two buses coming from opposite directions trying to overtake other vehicles, a lorry and a sport utility vehicle (SUV).

"In the process both buses met head-on during the overtaking maneuvers," the Uganda Police Force said in a statement on X. "Sixty-three people lost lives, all occupants from involved vehicles".

