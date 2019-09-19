Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The father of a young patient, who is being treated in the Acorn children's ward, talks to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit to Whipps Cross University Hospital in Leytonstone, east London, Wednesday. Photo: Pool via AP
world

Johnson confronted by angry parent at hospital

LONDON

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been confronted by an angry parent during a hospital visit.

Johnson was touring Whipps Cross University Hospital in London on Wednesday when Omar Salem angrily complained about the shortcomings of the National Health Service.

He told Johnson his young daughter had been neglected in the hospital overnight when she needed care.

"The NHS has been destroyed," the father said as nearby cameras rolled. "And now you come here for a press opportunity."

The prime minister said the press was not present but Salem pointed to the TV cameras.

Salem says on his Twitter account that he is an activist with the opposition Labour Party. He complained there were not enough doctors or nurses at the hospital.

Are the shortcomings of the NHS really all Johnson's fault?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Are the shortcomings of the NHS really all Johnson's fault?

You write that as if someone had actually claimed they were.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

