British PM renews threat to EU over N Ireland trade

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday renewed Britain’s threat to break from part of the Brexit divorce deal that he signed with the European Union unless a dispute over Northern Ireland trade is resolved.
The UK has threatened to trigger an emergency break clause in the deal that lets either side suspend the agreement in extreme circumstances if there is no solution soon. That would bring legal action from the EU, and potentially economic sanctions that could spiral into a trade war.
Johnson said that answers to the problems of trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK “should be simple.”
“I think we need to fix it. I’m not convinced that the solutions we’re seeing do fix it,” he told reporters as he travelled to Rome for a Group of 20 summit. “We will have to take the steps that are necessary to protect the territorial integrity of the UK and the UK’s internal market.″
Northern Ireland is part of the UK and shares a border with EU member Ireland. It remains inside the EU’s tariff-free single market for goods, even though the UK left the 27-nation bloc at the end of 2020. That special status ensures there is an open border on the island of Ireland — a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process since the 1998 Good Friday accord. But it means a new customs border in the Irish Sea for goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK, even though they are part of the same country.
That has brought red tape for businesses, and caused problems with some goods reaching Northern Ireland. The new arrangements have also angered Northern Ireland’s British Unionists, who say the checks undermine Northern Ireland’s place in the UK and destabilize the delicate political balance on which peace rests.
The EU accuses Britain of trying to renegotiate a legally binding agreement that it signed less than a year ago; some EU officials say it shows the UK government can’t be trusted. The bloc has, however, agreed to make changes to the deal, offering to reduce checks on food, plants and animals entering Northern Ireland by as much as 80% and to cut paperwork for transport companies in half.
Britain has welcomed those proposals, but also is demanding that the EU’s top court be stripped of its role in resolving any disputes over the agreement and be replaced with independent arbitration — an idea the bloc flatly rejects.
The two sides are holding talks, but the UK says substantial differences remain.
Discussions are due to continue next week. The EU urged Britain on Friday to “engage constructively” with the bloc’s proposals.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
6 Comments
Login to comment
GBR48
In nationalist terms, this is like the 'comfort women' issue for Japan and South Korea, but about a hundred times better. It's not historical and it's simply not fixable.
NI can't be in both the EU and the UK. There doesn't seem to have been any provision in the GFA for Brexit. You can't fix it with blockchain or an app. Any attempted fix will be a bodge that will fail under pressure.
It's like the gift that keeps on giving for nationalist politicians.
The inevitable fisheries dispute is also coming to the boil.
Ultimately, Paris can strangle a large chunk of trade at channel ports and turn a blind eye to migrants, whilst London can demonise the EU and blame Brexit shortages on the French and divert attention from any lockdowns, net restrictions and additional taxes. Politicians on both sides get an early Christmas present.
Alternatively, they could cook up another bodge, both claim victory and wait until it all starts to fall apart again.
Desert Tortoise
I don't think Bojo ever had any intention of adhering to any agreement with the EU. In the fullness of time I expect UK to become a pariah state in Europe, heavily sanctioned with tariffs and travel restrictions. and perhaps see both Scotland and Northern Ireland break away. All those British expats living in Spain or Greece better start looking for a new home in England. No shortage of employment opportunities though!
fxgai
My solution would be this:
”Free trade”.
What would be wrong with that?
buchailldana
From what it seems, northern Ireland is doing fine and bother the people and businesses are happy enough with the present arrangement.
The problem is that this doesn't suit the DUP or the Stories so suddenly they are bringing up the European courts influence which is a non issue in itself in Northern Ireland.
And this allows Johnson to posture and bluster which is his only card.
But with Biden in the White House they are going to learn they can't operate like this.
One side needs to grow up and fulfill it's obligations and the loyalists in Northern Ireland need to realize that Boris and co will ditch them once their temporary usefulness is done.
Seth M
@GBR48 LOL at least Japan and S.Korea share the fishing rights on the bordering waters.
Both EU and UK need to stop the pettiness and start acting like adults
itsonlyrocknroll
What is Boris Johnson Government end game?
Johnson is winding up Emmanuel Macron government like a clock, baiting tormenting.
Johnson could be fishing for a scape goat, Macron is being setup.
Politics and the art of government demands strategy, tactics, technique, diplomacy.
Macron needs anger management, no more knee jerk tantrums. The threats have to cease.
French multinational electric utility company, EDF has UK energy retail assets.
Johnson Government could pass emergency legislation, if deemed a hostile act to seize those assets.
Triggering Article 16 will start “consultations, with a view to finding a commonly acceptable solution” (Annexe 7). A long process. regular consultations with the EU every three months. Johnson could string this out .
Right into Macron Presidential campaign. Day in, day out poking and prodding, at EU commission level.
Whilst waving fishing license in the Macron face.
This is the most divisive political poo storm for generations.