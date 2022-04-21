British PM Johnson arrives in India for hard sell on anti-Russia action

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in India Thursday touting job-creating investment but facing long odds to get his reluctant counterpart Narendra Modi to back Western action against Russia.
Johnson arrived in western Gujarat -- Modi's home state -- where he is scheduled to meet business leaders and take a cultural tour of the historic Ahmedabad city -- the ancestral home to half of the Anglo-Indian population in Britain.
He will leave for New Delhi to meet his Indian counterpart on Friday, providing Johnson some respite from the "partygate" controversy over his criminal violation of pandemic lockdown rules.
Johnson will miss a parliamentary vote on Thursday into whether he deliberately misled the House of Commons in previously denying any Downing Street rule-breaking -- normally a resigning matter.
The India trip has been twice postponed because of COVID flare-ups in each country, and was briefly in doubt again this week when the vote was announced, with opposition leaders insisting Johnson stand down.
But UK sources said it was seen as too important to put off again. Downing Street said it would seal two-way investment deals worth more than £1 billion ($1.3 billion), creating almost 11,000 jobs in Britain.
The visit will "deepen the strategic trade, defense and people-to-people ties between our two countries", Johnson told parliament before flying out of London.
Downing Street said the visit would yield new partnerships on defense, artificial intelligence and green energy, along with investment deals in areas including robotics, electric vehicles and satellite launches.
"Our powerhouse partnership is delivering jobs, growth and opportunities for our people, and it will only go from strength to strength in the coming years," Johnson added in a statement.
However, London acknowledges that it is some way off clinching a post-Brexit trade deal with Modi's government, which wants more visas for Indians to work or study in the UK.
India meanwhile has refused openly to condemn the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine, reliant as it is on Russian imports of energy, agricultural goods and military hardware.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss came away from New Delhi empty-handed last month when she pressed the Indians to do more against Russia, and Modi has also given short shrift to appeals from U.S. President Joe Biden.
Johnson's spokesman told reporters that Ukraine would feature in summit talks on Friday. But he said the intention was not to "lecture" Modi but to "broaden the (Western) coalition".
Johnson will tout the benefits of India moving more quickly towards renewable energy, the spokesman said, although he was unable to say how the UK could help achieve that in the near term as Russia launches a new offensive in Ukraine.
Downing Street also denies that, given the war's impact on energy supplies, it is soft-pedalling its commitment to net zero carbon emissions -– after India joined with China to torpedo a stronger accord at the COP26 climate summit held in Scotland last year.
The UK also has a sizeable Sikh community, and its leaders have been demanding that Johnson raise the case of Scotsman Jagtar Singh Johal, who has been detained without trial in India for more than four years.© 2022 AFP
NotSo HungOver
Please, stay there.
BackpackingNepal
Not many years left in the office, he is travelling at no extra cost with an excuse of meetings. Smart for himself only.
kohakuebisu
16 months in, but "still some way off", despite having years to prepare. This is with a country with historically close ties to the UK as well.
Anti-immigration sentiment drove Brexit, so "visas for Indians to work or study in the UK" is not an easy issue to fix.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
"Hi Boris, thanks for coming and for the investment deal, but no, we won't stop dealing with the Russians just because your masters in Washington have ordered you to tell us to."
Lamilly
Wants to ensure UK still gets the medication it needs.
Also paracetamol, aspirin etc. Count in tea, spices etc, UK has to keep a good relationship with India. Boris's father is dealing with China.
Matthew Hopkins
Liz Truss sat behind Borris at PMQ's yesterday with a sour face and looked knackered. My conclusion was either she has done something wrong or is just so bored waiting for the throne she has forgotten any sense of loyalty.
It is hard to guess how today in parilemant goes. I expect the speaker will allow the amendment and that will be the one voted through after a few hours of bluster and guff from both sides. Not sure if Starmen meant to faulter yesterday as it could be politics but he has a habit of missing open goals.
Trade with India was historically created by friendships made by Indians whilst studying in the UK. It was seldom made by high level talks but the two leaders do have a lot of things to talk about which would be better face-to-face. They both have back-room agendas and in-front of press rhetoric which are not exactly the same.
Matthew Hopkins
I think if you look at the recent immigration figures you will see not only are more people entering the UK but the mix of EU to Rest-of-World has changed for the benefit of Indians and other non-EU countries. It is in essence a fairer system.
Sadly there is always conflation in the news-media between those who do the right thing and enter the UK properly and those that do not.
Ingvar
In India, Boris Johnson is like a dog barking at the moon.
gintonic
Can someone give Boris a haircut so he can look half decent for his posters? Looks like he just woke up.
Alfie Noakes
A desperate attempt at relevance from the floundering Johnson: 170,000 dead from covid, economy ruined thanks to Brexit and political corruption rampant as the country sinks into a dystopian mess.
EvilBuddha
Boris Johnson's ex-wife was half Indian so he may feel that he can demand India to back Western sanctions against Russia as part of his dowry. Just like Bombay was handed over to King Charles of England by the Portugese in dowry.
But no, the days of the British Raj are long gone now.
Peter14
Boris left UK to escape the baying at his door for his many failures. He wants a little peace and quiet.
He knows India will not damage itself to support the world condemnation of Russia. India has too many ties to both east and west to take sides.
RichardPearce
Love how not being offended by Russia doing what the US and UK see as their right to do whenever they want is deemed to be because of reliant relationships.
I guess that the UK and Japan being reliant on the US for trade etc is why they didn't condemn the US invasion of Syria, Iraq, and the rest of the insanely long list of countries that the US has invaded over my lifetime.
FizzBit
Anyone else see the EU, UK swirling the basin and at the same time shooting themselves in the foot. You’ve all been sold on the US’s anti Russia stuff since the Hillary days. All big lies we now know, and yes, Hillary lost, and kept the anti Russian rap going until the next Dem got into the White House to ramp up the Imperialist war. If you think Putin is some kind of crazed mad man then think again. He’s been warning us all about NATO and the Donbas for years. So now you’re shocked that war has returned to Europe? Boy oh boy. And all it’s doing is making China and India stronger by not playing these 18 to 20th century games, while the EU UK US weakens. Wait till these economic hardships start to bite. Trump or someone else will be back in and you’ll only be getting to the emergency room with a gangrene foot.
Ercan Arisoy
Ah, beautiful Devanagari writing on this photo, what means Svāgatam in Hindi?
Peter14
RichardPearce
At least be accurate. The US did not "invade" Syria. It sent forces to fight IS. It invaded no cities and only clashed with Syrian national forces when the Syrians fired first or ignored warnings to stay away from US limited forces. Easier to condemn America if you call their limited anti terror action against IS as an INVASION! And if they had not fought IS you would have condemned them for doing nothing to fight IS terror while others did. Yes the US politically supported the Syrian opposition in their attempts to end Bashar al-Assad regime.
Yes the invasion of Iraq was carried out on a false pretext, but it had the positive aspect of ending the rule of a despot (Saddam) who killed his own citizens with gas amongst other horrific murders.
FizzBit
Ah the CNN version.
TigersTokyoDome
Let's get this straight - he is only traveling to India to avoid the Parliament vote on his misleading the House of Commons. Pure and simple.
Every single time he is brought to book he escapes on an overseas "trade visit". The last trip was a couple of weeks ago when it was announced by the police that they were going to penalise him for the lockdown party.
Matthew Hopkins
Tiger.. - The vote still goes ahead and it looks likely to pass. It also likely some 1922 letters will go in and probably more after the locals. However it still may not be enough for him to leave by choice. The investigation will not start until the police have finished and until the initial report has been published and even then they may take some time to work out how to proceed.
It would be nice to have a change but I feel as soon as he is gone people will just pick on the next person in the same way.
buchailldana
God i dislike him.
A complete w staring banker
Mr Kipling
Interesting that the Union Jack is the wrong way round in the poster. Hidden meaning?
u_s__reamer
This time the refrigerator won't do to hide from the heat of scandals surrounding Johnson on his home turf so he's scarpered off to India to put more distance between him and the mayhem he's left behind in Blighty. Another useless trip with his usual trade-mark costume-changes for his grand-standing durbar with Putin fanboy Modi.
Jimizo
‘Pick on’? He broke the law.
Trying to portray Johnson as the victim sounds like something you’d describe as coming from ‘left field’.
I’d prefer a more British sporting image - he’s scored quite a few own goals. Should be dropped
painkiller
Hope Johnson has a good time in India. Great to see him out and about. He still has that American spring to him!
Incredible that people get all riled up over a piece of cake!
I wonder if the frosting had a little kick to it? Maybe some rum?
Johnson will ride this out.
The Brits forgave Margaret Thatcher and her oppression of the Irish, and resultant deaths.
They will forgive someone for celebrating their birthday in private. No one was hurt.
Except some people's feelings.
Yrral
Russian Aerospace and Research building destroyed Google Russian Aerospace and Research
Strangerland
That reminds me of when they picked on Jeffrey Dahmer for murdering and eating all those young boys!
The law needs to stop picking on people. Right? Can I get an amen?
TigersTokyoDome
I wonder what kind of post you would have written if your parents died on their own in hospital with a couple of people at their funeral. As happened with countless families in the UK during the early days of covid. Those were Johnson's rules nobody else's.
And you miss the point completely. Johnson lied in Parliament about the party's. And he leads the country. Your post is a disgrace.