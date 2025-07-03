 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Colchester Hospital
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the RHS's Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex. July 2, 2025. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS Image: Reuters/Stefan Rousseau
world

UK's Princess Kate says she had to 'put on brave face' in cancer journey

0 Comments
LONDON

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, said on Wednesday that she had to put on a "brave face" throughout and following her cancer treatment last year, describing the ordeal as a life-changing experience.

Kate, 43, announced in March last year that she would undergo a course of chemotherapy after tests taken following major abdominal surgery revealed that an unspecified form of cancer had been present.

She completed the course of treatment in September, and said earlier this year she was in remission.

"You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment, treatment's done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal', but actually the phase afterwards is really... difficult," Kate said during a visit to a hospital in Essex, southeast England.

Speaking to staff, patients and volunteers at the hospital, the princess emphasized the importance of support after treatment, noting that while patients may no longer be under clinical care, they often still struggle to "function normally at home" as they once did.

Kate described the cancer diagnosis and treatment as "life-changing" for both patients and their loved ones, according to PA Media, adding: "It's a rollercoaster, it's not one smooth plain".

The princess has been gradually resuming her public royal role but missed the Royal Ascot horse racing event last month, with a royal source citing her need for balance following her cancer treatment.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan Pension Guide for Foreigners: How to Enroll and Contribute

GaijinPot Blog

food

5 All-Time Favorite Conveyor Belt Sushi Train Chain Restaurants in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Best Beaches Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Bizen Osafune Sword Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Hayama: The Best Zushi Beach Alternative Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Appliances to Stay Cool During Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Ways To Enjoy Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

10 Water Parks In & Around Tokyo For Summer 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Sunflower Fields in Japan

GaijinPot Travel