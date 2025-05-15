 Japan Today
Britain Starmer Fire
Fire damage is seen in the doorway of a house belonging to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Kentish Town in London, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
world

UK's Starmer condemns 'attack on our democracy' after fires at homes linked to him

LONDON

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told lawmakers Wednesday that recent arson attacks on properties linked to him represent “an attack on all of us, on democracy and the values that we stand for."

The remarks by Starmer during weekly prime minister's questions were his first since the fires came to light earlier this week.

The attacks were condemned by leaders across the House of Commons, including the Conservative Party's Kemi Badenoch, who described them as "completely unacceptable.”

On Tuesday, London's Metropolitan Police arrested a 21-year-old man in southeast London on suspicion of starting fires at Starmer's private house, another property and a car connected to the politician. No injuries were reported from any of the fires.

In a statement Wednesday, police said they have been granted a further 36 hours to question the man, who is being held at a London police station. That means he can be questioned until Friday morning.

Police said the suspect was detained on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after an early morning fire Monday damaged the door of the house in Kentish Town, north London, where Starmer and his family lived before he was elected to lead the country last July. Starmer moved with his family to the prime minister’s official Downing Street residence after taking office.

Counterterrorism detectives, who are leading the investigation because it involves the prime minister, are also looking into connections between a car fire Thursday near Starmer’s house and another fire Sunday outside a house nearby that has been converted into apartments and which he has a connection to.

Authorities are investigating whether there was state involvement as well as looking at other potential motivations.

“A key line of enquiry is whether the fires are linked due to the two premises and the vehicle all having previous links to the same high-profile public figure,” said Cmdr. Dominic Murphy, head of counterterrorism at the Metropolitan Police.

Starmer’s former house has attracted protesters in the past. Last year, three pro-Palestinian activists were arrested and charged with public order offenses after unfurling a banner covered in red handprints outside the building.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

