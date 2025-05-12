 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) Leaders' Summit in Oslo
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer listens during the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) Leaders' Summit in Oslo, Norway, May 9, 2025. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Image: Reuters/Alastair Grant
world

Starmer, under pressure from Farage, tightens UK migration rules

0 Comments
By William Schomberg
LONDON

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a new salvo of measures to toughen up Britain's migration system on Sunday, saying many immigrants would have to wait longer before getting the status they need to claim welfare.

Starmer's government - which is due to publish plans for new legislation to reduce immigration on Monday - is under pressure to counter the rise in popularity of Nigel Farage's right-wing, anti-immigration Reform UK party.

Over the weekend, interior minister Yvette Cooper announced plans to restrict skilled worker visas to graduate-level applicants, prevent care sector firms from recruiting abroad and require businesses to increase training for local workers.

"Every area of the immigration system, including work, family and study, will be tightened up so we have more control," Starmer said in a statement. "Enforcement will be tougher than ever and migration numbers will fall."

Under the changes, automatic settlement and citizenship for people who move to Britain will apply after 10 years, up from five years now, although highly skilled workers - such as nurses, doctors, engineers and AI experts - would be fast-tracked.

Migrants who are in the UK on visas are typically ineligible for welfare benefits and social housing.

The government also said it plans to raise English language requirements to include all adult dependents who will have to show a basic understanding of English. It said the change would help integration and reduce the risks of exploitation.

"This is a clean break from the past and will ensure settlement in this country is a privilege that must be earned, not a right," Starmer said.

"And when people come to our country, they should also commit to integration and to learning our language," he said.

The number of European Union migrants to Britain fell sharply after Brexit but new visa rules, a rise in people arriving from Ukraine and Hong Kong and higher net numbers of foreign students led to an overall surge in recent years.

Net migration - the number of people coming to Britain minus the number leaving - hit a record 906,000 in the year to June 2023, up from 184,000 who arrived in the same period during 2019, when Britain was still in the EU.

Employers' groups are worried that tightening the rules on foreign workers will make it harder for companies to fill vacancies.

"This major intervention in the labour market will leave many employers fearful that in tackling concerns about immigration, government goes after the wrong target," Neil Carberry, chief executive of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC), said.

Being open to skilled workers was essential for Britain "but so is a controlled, affordable and responsive immigration system that keeps investment flowing to the UK," Carberry said.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ashidakagumo: The Giant Japanese Spider Hiding in Your House

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Where to Find Art, Design & Photography Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Normal Things in Japan That Totally Blew My Mind

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Kanda Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Should You Sneak a Pet Into a No-Pet Apartment in Japan—or Find a Pet-Friendly One?

GaijinPot Blog

Families

10 Baby-Friendly Cafes & Restaurants in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Orthodontics: Braces & Invisalign in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sefure: ‘Sex Friend’ Aka Friends With Benefits in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What Is The Average Salary in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog