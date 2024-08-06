Starmer vows speedy punishment to quell violent disorder in UK

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday violent protesters who had targeted Muslim communities would swiftly face the "full force of the law" as he sought to quell days of anti-immigration rioting.
The fatal stabbing of three young girls in the northwest English town of Southport last week has been seized on by anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim groups, with disinformation spread online and amplified by high-profile far-right figures to spark disorder in towns and cities.
"Whatever the apparent motivation, this is not protest, it is pure violence and we will not tolerate attacks on mosques or our Muslim communities," Starmer said after an emergency meeting with police and prison chiefs. "The full force of law will be visited on all those who are identified as having taken part."
Police chiefs said they had arrested 378 people since the start of the unrest and warned of "lengthy prison terms" for those found guilty of violent disorder.
The violence erupted last Tuesday after social media posts said the suspected attacker in Southport was a radical Islamist who had just arrived in Britain and was known to intelligence services.
Police say the 17-year-old suspect was born in Britain and they are not treating it as a terrorist incident. The suspect's parents had moved to Britain from Rwanda.
Interior minister Yvette Cooper said rioters had felt "emboldened ... to stir up racial hatred" and that the protests were not a proportionate response to concerns about near-record levels of immigration.
"Reasonable people ... do not pick up bricks and throw them at the police," she said.
Protests, mostly involving a few hundred people, have continued across the country, with shops looted and mosques and Asian-owned businesses attacked. Cars have been set on fire and some unverified videos on social media have shown ethnic minorities being beaten up.
Australia and Nigeria were among countries to issue warnings on Monday to citizens resident in or travelling to Britain.
On Monday evening, protests spread to Plymouth in southwest England. Several hundred anti-immigration protesters wearing English and British flags faced off against a greater number of counter-protesters, kept apart by police in riot gear.
Protesters threw bricks and fireworks and scuffled with police. Sky News said three police officers were injured.
In Rotherham, northern England, protesters on Sunday tried to break into a hotel that housed asylum seekers in what Starmer called an act of "far-right thuggery", following protests on Saturday in other English cities and in Belfast.
Starmer said a "standing army" of specialist police officers would tackle outbreaks of violence where needed.
Northern Ireland's assembly will end its summer break a day early to discuss the violence.
Police have blamed online disinformation, amplified by high-profile figures for driving the violence.
Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known by the pseudonym Tommy Robinson and previously the leader of the defunct anti-Islam English Defence League, has been blamed by media for spreading misinformation to his 875,000 followers on X.
"They are lying to you all," Yaxley-Lennon said. "Attempting to turn the nation against me. I need you, you are my voice."
Elon Musk, the owner of X, also weighed in. Responding to a post on X that blamed mass migration and open borders for the disorder in Britain, he wrote: "Civil war is inevitable."
Starmer's spokesperson said there was "no justification" for Musk's comment. Musk later criticised Starmer for a post on X which identified mosques as needing particular protection.
In Whitechapel in London, lawyer M. A. Gani, 33, said the British Bangladeshi community was "living in fear".
"We've never seen this kind of far-right groups (being so) active and anti-immigrant," he said.
"I hope that the UK (government) will take initiative to calm down the situation."
Britain's technology minister, Peter Kyle, met representatives of social media platforms including X to remind them of their responsibility to stop the spread of racial hate and incitement to violence.
"There is a significant amount of content circulating that platforms need to be dealing with at pace," he said.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
17 Comments
falseflagsteve
Ah, no news about the Muslim attacks on white people in various cities the last few days. Yesterday Sky News was reporting while Muslim men walked past with machetes. Later they were intimidated by others and a man tried to slash their van tyres while they were leaving. Will these men be called right wing extremists by Starmer and the media? In fact they are because their religion is far more intolerant than any U.K. group.
Thw country has been divided for ages, this has to happen. Let’s not forget the recent Muslim riots in Leeds and other cities which were not condemned at all.
All illegal thuggery should be condemned and work much be done to stop the divisions immediately.
Strangerland
Any links to any non far-right extremist media organizations that are claiming this happened?
Or did the right wing media just make it up?
falseflagsteve
Areas of Birmingham have marauding hordes of Muslims walking around armed and there is visibly no police presence. White peoples in cars are being stopped and attacked and many premises smashed. Zero police confrontation.
Strangerland
Any links to any non far-right extremist media organizations that are claiming this happened?
falseflagsteve
Strangerland
Yes, here’s one it’s from a site called BBC News, I’m not aware of them being far right extremist media.
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cly883p5yj8o
kurisupisu
Organised sexual predation and forced drug addiction of young English girls, two-tier policing and the unwarranted arrest of elderly people,stabbings and burning cities-Starmer’s definition of England is……?
The army needs to be put on the streets with loaded weapons…
Strangerland
Did they report the same claim as you made? I’m skeptical.
falseflagsteve
As usual I just get down votes, abuse and accusations of lying when I present factual information. This blinkered way of thinking is why we are all so divided.
Strangerland
No one here has accused you of lying.
This seems like the type of situation that right wingers would be crying “snowflake” about.
falseflagsteve
Strangerland
Read it yourself and go to Sky News and see their reporters being harassed by armed Muslim men wearing masks.
Why do you try to deny the facts that are out there for all to see?
Strangerland
Nah. I’m pretty sure you probably linked to an article that doesn’t support your assertion and I’m not going to waste time making an argument you were too lazy to make yourself.
maybe if you didn’t have a history of posting links that don’t support the argument you’re making. But that’s how reputations work.
itsonlyrocknroll
The rioters will face harsh justice from the courts/law.
To form an clear picture, it is important to realise, to have an insight to what motivates, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known by the pseudonym Tommy Robinson, in his own words.
Tommy Robinson | Full Address | Oxford Union (9 years old)......... This is how hate manifests/infests into the very core of ones soul.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_YQ94jFg_4A&t=106s
To the present day (3 week old)
Why the Establishment Hates This Man | Tommy Robinson | EP 462
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jnhwBoFxaDI&t=448s
All can make there own minds up, form an opinion.
Unless Parliament find a single unified voice, open an independent inquiry into the inequalities, poverty, within communities/society then such an inflammatory statement "civil war is inevitable." could become prophetic.
falseflagsteve
Strangerland
Sorry, but you must be suffering from some form of delusions of you can’t see what’s happened the last evening.
Starmer has thrown petrol on the flames and now chaos will ensue, mark my words.
Strangerland
Normal media is reporting it as far-right extemists rioting.
Any links to any non-far right media organizations claiming otherwise?
falseflagsteve
Strangerland
You can’t get more blinkered than you mate, refuse to even read something you wish isn’t true.
Itsonlyrockandroll
I await Starmers response to the evening Muslim violence.
rcch
The UK is finally waking up.
—
Wake up, Europe!
Strangerland
Then why can’t you find any reputable news organizations posting the same far-right interpretation of the incident as you? Is it a conspiracy? Is that your theory?
wallace
Far-right thugs have attacked Muslims. Some are fighting back. Their Mosques have been attacked.
Far-right thugs started the riots, arson, and looting.
They smashed the windows of the working people, looted their stores, and destroyed their amenities.
The first ones have appeared in the courts. Stamer asked for quick action to name the offenders.
PTownsend
'Facts' Most reasonable people do not trust 'alternative facts'. Some extremist social media parrots have repeatedly pushed mis- and disinformation for them to be believed. Putin's thug Prizoghin and his Internet Research Agency employees set the stage. Perhaps some of those employees are still working for one of Putin's other thugs maybe the Kremlin's Africa Corps.