UK's top envoy in US says Trump executive 'inept': report

Britain's ambassador in the United States has described President Donald Trump and his administration as "inept" and "uniquely dysfunctional", according to leaked diplomatic memos published by the Mail on Sunday.
Ambassador Kim Darroch reportedly said Trump's presidency could "crash and burn" and "end in disgrace", in the cache of secret cables and briefing notes sent back to Britain seen by the newspaper.
"We don't really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept," Darroch allegedly wrote in one dispatch.
The paper said the most damning comments by Darroch described Trump, who was received by Queen Elizabeth II during a state visit to Britain just last month, as "insecure" and "incompetent".
A memo sent following the controversial visit said the president and his team had been "dazzled" by the visit but warned Britain might not remain "flavour of the month" because "this is still the land of America First".
He reportedly wrote that the "vicious infighting and chaos" inside the White House -- widely reported in the US but dismissed by Trump as "fake news" -- was "mostly true".
Darroch is one of Britain's most experienced diplomats whose posting in Washington D.C. began in January, 2016, prior to Trump winning the presidency.
The Mail on Sunday said the memos, likely leaked by someone within Britain's sprawling civil service, cover a period beginning in 2017.
In one of the most recent reported dispatches filed on June 22 Darroch criticised Trump's fraught foreign policy on Iran, which has prompted fears in global capitals of a military conflict, as "incoherent" and "chaotic".
He allegedly said the president's assertion, that he called off retaliatory missile strikes against the Iranian regime after a US drone was shot down because it risked killing 150 Iranians, "doesn't stand up".
"It's more likely that he was never fully on board and that he was worried about how this apparent reversal of his 2016 campaign promises would look come 2020," Darroch reportedly stated, referring to the next presidential election.
Britain's Foreign Office did not dispute the veracity of the memos.
"The British public would expect our ambassadors to provide ministers with an honest, unvarnished assessment of the politics in their country," a spokeswoman said.
"Their views are not necessarily the views of ministers or indeed the government," she added, noting "we pay them to be candid".
"Our team in Washington have strong relations with the White House and no doubt that these will withstand such mischievous behaviour," the spokeswoman said of the potential fallout from the leak.© 2019 AFP
5 Comments
sf2k
It'll be okay, Trump doesn't read
HBJ
Trump is doing serious damage, not only to the US and its institutions, but also to allies all around the world.
No doubt he'll come out and rubbish these comments and aim a personal dig at the Ambassador. It'll be 'fake news', or he'll be accused of being a democrat, blah blah blah.
It's amazing that so many people say these things, yet he asserts it's all untrue.
The man is a narcissist, a solipsist, and a pathological liar.
He is dangerous beyond words and the sooner he is out of office the better.
zichi
A take on Trump and his administration hits the target right in the bullseye.
Britain's Ambassador to Washington Sir Kim Darroch, one of Britain's top diplomats, has described Donald Trump as 'inept', 'insecure' and 'incompetent' in a series of explosive memos to Downing Street.
He used secret cables and briefing notes to impugn Trump's character, warning London that the White House was 'uniquely dysfunctional' and that the President's career could end in 'disgrace'.
His bombshell comments risk angering the notoriously thin-skinned President.
One memo, sent by Sir Kim on June 22, refers to 'incoherent, chaotic' US-Iran policy, adding: 'Its unlikely that US policy on Iran is going to become more coherent any time soon. This is a divided Administration'
"Trump's speeches are 'full of false claims' and the White House 'will never look competent'"
Kobe White Bar Owner
Kim Darroch for prime minister!
lincolnman
And another professional comes out to confirm what Tillertson, Cohn, McMaster, Kelly, and Mattis have already told us - Trump is a __moron, an idiot, and has the understanding of a fifth or sixth grader. And that the White House is nothing more than "crazytown"....
And with Donnie's continual mental deterioration; "The Continental Army took back the British Airfields in 1776", it will only get worse...
You could poll all the Ambassadors from every country represented in Washington, and all would say the same as this gentleman - except one....
The Russian Ambassador would say he is an excellent intelligence asset and proud supporter of the motherland...