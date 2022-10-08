Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Truss fires trade minister over alleged misconduct

1 Comment
LONDON

A British trade minister was fired by Prime Minister Liz Truss and suspended by the Conservative Party on Friday over allegations of misconduct.

The government said Truss had asked Conor Burns to leave the government “with immediate effect” after “a complaint of serious misconduct.”

“The prime minister took direct action on being informed of this allegation and is clear that all ministers should maintain the high standards of behavior — as the public rightly expects,” the prime minister’s office said.

The Conservative whips’ office said Burns had been suspended from the party’s group in Parliament “pending investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior earlier this week.” He remains a lawmaker but will sit as an independent.

British media reported that the alleged misconduct took place at the Conservatives’ annual conference in the central England city of Birmingham.

Burns is a long-time ally of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was forced to step down in July. Johnson endured a series of scandals about money matters and illegal government parties during coronavirus lockdowns, but was finally toppled after appointing to a senior government post a lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct.

Burns, 50, served as a Northern Ireland minister in Johnson's government and was made a trade minister when Truss took office last month.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Fired yourself phony wannabe Tatcher..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

A Road Trip to Yamaguchi: Discover the South of the Chugoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Namboku Line

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Looking In, Looking Out

Savvy Tokyo

Gotemba

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Away Games: Ranking Every Pro Baseball Stadium in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Top Choices for Autumn & Halloween Afternoon Teas 2022

Savvy Tokyo

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

GaijinPot Blog

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-9

Savvy Tokyo