UK bans Palestine Action group under anti-terrorism laws

Britain said on Monday it would ban Palestine Action under anti-terrorism laws, making it a criminal offense to belong to the pro-Palestinian campaign group which last week damaged two UK military planes in protest at London's support for Israel.

The so-called proscription of Palestine Action puts the group on a par with Hamas, al-Qaeda or ISIS under British law, banning anyone from promoting the group, arranging meetings or carrying its logo in public. Those breaching the rules could face up to 14 years in jail.

Palestine Action has regularly targeted defense firms and other companies in Britain linked to Israel since the start of the conflict in Gaza in 2023.

Two of its members entered a Royal Air Force base in central England on Friday, spraying paint into the engines of the Voyager aircraft and further damaging them with crowbars, in the group's most high-profile move to date.

It has said that Britain was an "active participant" in the conflict in Gaza, citing military support it provides to Israel.

Interior minister Yvette Cooper said in a statement on Monday that the draft proscription order will be laid before Parliament on June 30 and would become law after it goes through the parliamentary process.

Earlier on Monday, the group changed the location of a planned protest after police banned it from staging a demonstration outside parliament, otherwise a popular location for protests in support of a range of causes.

Palestine Action's members are alleged to have caused millions of pounds of criminal damage, police have said.

