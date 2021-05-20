Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

UK begins 'booster' shot trial of 7 different COVID-19 vaccines

0 Comments
By Kate Kelland
LONDON

Britain launched a nationwide study on Wednesday to explore whether giving a third dose "booster" shot of coronavirus vaccines would be safe and effective in extending immune protection against COVID-19.

The trial, which aims to recruit nearly 3,000 participants, will look at seven different COVID-19 shots, some of which are already approved by regulators and in wide use and others that are still in development.

British officials have been planning for the possibility of a booster vaccination campaign before the winter after initially targeting immunization with a two-dose schedule for the whole adult population by the summer.

Major vaccine makers, as well as some policymakers in the United States, have also suggested that booster or even annual COVID-19 shots might be needed. But some global health experts have questioned whether there is evidence to show such repeat vaccinations are necessary.

Saul Faust, a professor of pediatric immunology and infectious diseases at Britain's Southampton University who will co-lead the trial, said its findings would inform vaccination strategy planners and politicians "in their decision on whether to boost anybody with a third at all, or - if they are going to get a booster - which vaccine might be used".

The vaccines being evaluated include the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna COVID-19 shots already being rolled out in Britain, as well as vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, Valneva and CureVac for which Britain has future supply deals.

They will be given as third shots to people who have received two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca's vaccine already, with initial findings expected in September.

"The data from this world-first clinical trial will help shape the plans for our booster program later this year," health minister Matt Hancock said.

Hancock also said Britain would host an in-person G7 health ministers meeting in Oxford on June 3-4, ahead of a leaders meeting later in the month.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Incredible 100 Yen Store Buys for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: “Kink Shaming Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #131: Noto’s Giant Squid Statue Is Not Alone

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Hitomi Nomura, The Tartan-Loving Kilt-Maker From Gifu

Savvy Tokyo