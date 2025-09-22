 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Trump makes second state visit to Britain
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) at Chequers at the conclusion of a state visit on September 18, 2025 in Aylesbury, Britain. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Image: Reuters/Leon Neal
world

UK considers plan to scrap visa fees for top global talent, FT reports

5 Comments
LONDON

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is exploring proposals to abolish some visa fees for top global talent at a time when the U.S. has taken a tougher stance on immigration, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Starmer's "global talent task force" is working on ideas to attract the world's best scientists, academics and digital experts to the UK in a bid to drive economic growth, the report said, citing people briefed on the discussions inside Number 10 and the Treasury.

The idea of cutting visa costs to zero is for people who have attended the world's top five universities or have won prestigious prizes, an official told the newspaper.

According to the report, the reforms were being discussed in Number 10 and the Treasury before the Trump administration announced its decision to impose a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visas, which are widely used by U.S. tech companies, from Sunday.

The U.S. decision, however, has put "wind in the sails" to those pushing for changes to Britain's high-end visa system, aiming to spur growth ahead of the November 26 Budget, a person involved in the UK discussions told FT.

Britain's global talent visa application costs 766 pounds ($1,030), with partners and children paying the same fee.

The Treasury department and Downing Street did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

5 Comments
Login to comment

Competition for global talent is heating up. Not sure 766 pounds would be a dealbreaker for applicants classified as "top global talent" though. I'd say it wouldn't.

Britain's global talent visa application costs 766 pounds ($1,030),

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Oh what a shock, globalist Starmer rolling out the red carpet for “top global talent.” Because of course, the UK has already been at the absolute forefront of importing the “doctors” and “engineers” the developing world has to offer over the past decade or so - 1.2 million of them in a single year, in fact! Truly a masterstroke!!

And while the politicians preen about their “prestigious prizes” and stuff, what they’re really doing is throwing British graduates and young professionals under the bus. The pool of jobs shrinks and the competition multiplies. And sorry, gotta ask: which would money-hungry corporations rather employ - a homegrown Brit with bills to pay, or a foreigner they can squeeze for cheaper?

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

What you want is 'top talent'.

What you will get is cheap labor from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nigeria.

But you truly deserve it for colonizing those countries.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

But you truly deserve it for colonizing those countries.

INSANE statement. Today’s Britain is populated by people who never colonized anything. Punishing the grandchildren of coal miners in Yorkshire or dockworkers in Liverpool for events two centuries ago is not “justice.” It’s your guilt masquerading as morality.

Second, if colonization automatically justifies unlimited migration, then where’s the reciprocity? The Ottoman Empire colonized half of Europe for centuries - do we now say Romanians, Bulgarians, Greeks, Serbs, and Hungarians all have the right to flood Turkey unchecked? Of course not. That would be ridiculous.

And what about the actual outcomes. The British Empire, for all its flaws, left behind railways, legal systems, universities, infrastructure, and the English language, tools that helped many countries prosper. Compare that with what the UK is importing now: low-skilled mass migration on a scale of 600,000-1 million net arrivals a year, most with no intention of assimilating. The result? Strained housing, collapsing NHS, skyrocketing crime, and British culture suffocating in its own homeland. That is not “justice.” That is absolute self-destruction.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Why would top talent want to go to a country that imports terrorism?

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Is Japan Lonely or Are You Just Not That Interesting?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Elev8’s 2025 Autumn & Winter Holiday Camps in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Health

The Best Indoor Plants For Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Otome Games: Could A Virtual Boyfriend Make You Rethink Your Love Life in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On (Sept. 16- Sept. 22, 2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for October 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Health

5 Meditation Tips For Life in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Get Free Drinks in Japan With New Vending Machine App

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 16 – Sept. 22)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for October 2025

GaijinPot Blog